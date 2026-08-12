Green SM launches Indonesian customer feedback program across transport services

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 August 2026 - Green SM has officially launched the "Green SM Is Listening" program across Indonesia as part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing service quality and delivering an even better customer experience. Through the program, Green SM aims to establish a new benchmark for ride-hailing service standards, with a focus on greater transparency, consistency, and reliability across Indonesia.

Green SM has officially launched the "Green SM Is Listening" program across Indonesia as part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing service quality and delivering an even better customer experience.

Service quality issues and driver professionalism, including inappropriate communication, uniform violations, passenger pick-up and drop-off issues, vehicle condition, and assistance in the event of incidents; Incorrect fare calculation and payment issues, including unauthorized charges, incorrect toll fees or other additional charges, and requests for cash payments or tips; Safety and integrity issues, including harassment, threats, the use of alcohol or prohibited substances, fraud, and theft; Failure to safeguard customer privacy and property, including unauthorized recording, dissemination of images, or misappropriation of customer property; Application and system issues, as well as suggestions for improving service quality.

Starting August 2026, the "Green SM Is Listening" program will be rolled out nationwide, further reinforcing the role of customers in shaping and raising service standards in line with Green SM's previously announced "5 Green Promises" service commitment.Through the program, customers are invited to submit feedback, report unsatisfactory experiences, or share suggestions for improvement via Green SM's official email address at listening.id@greensm.com. To support the verification process, customers are encouraged to include relevant photos or supporting documents where applicable. Feedback may cover every stage of the service experience, including pick-up and drop-off, vehicle condition, safety, and driver conduct.Green SM's dedicated team will review, verify, classify, and respond to all submissions as quickly as possible. Every case will be assessed based on available data, supporting materials, and relevant evidence to help the company continuously improve its service quality and customer experience.Customers whose verified feedback contributes to improving service quality will be eligible to receive appreciation rewards ranging from IDR 300,000 to IDR 5,000,000. Any additional recognition will be provided at Green SM's discretion and in accordance with its applicable policies. Alongside the launch of the customer feedback program, Green SM has also updated its Driver Code of Conduct, incorporated into its partnership agreements with driver-partners, reflecting shared standards for professionalism and behavior to support consistent service quality across the network.Through this pioneering initiative, coupled with meaningful appreciation rewards, Green SM aims to encourage customers to actively contribute to the continuous improvement of its services. The program reflects not only the company's customer-first mindset and willingness to listen, but also its commitment to continuously strengthening service standard in line with its partnership agreement, raise service standards across the industry, and foster the continued development of the entire GSM ecosystem.said: "Nearly two years after entering the Indonesian market, Green SM has expanded its presence to five major cities, including Jakarta, Bali, Surabaya, Makassar, and Bandar Lampung, steadily building an integrated all-electric mobility network across key urban centers. Today, Green SM serves millions of all-electric trips each day, not only meeting growing mobility demand but also contributing to higher service standards across the market, creating a positive impact on urban transportation while accelerating Indonesia's green transition.With a commitment to reviewing all feedback and reports through a transparent and objective process that respects the rights and interests of all parties, Green SM will provide an initial response within two hours of receiving customer feedback.

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