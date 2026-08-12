Hansgrohe Group marks 125th anniversary with Hong Kong commercial partnership

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 August 2026 - Hansgrohe Group, one of the world's leading premium bathroom and kitchen brands, celebrates its 125th anniversary with an official visit to Hong Kong by Christophe Gourlan, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Sales Officer of Hansgrohe Group. As a key stop in the Group's Asia anniversary programme, the visit reaffirms Hansgrohe's long-term commitment to the Hong Kong market and formally introduces VSC Building Products Company Limited as the brand's newly authorised distributor in Hong Kong, marking the beginning of a new phase of growth and collaboration.

Christophe Gourlan, Chief Sales Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Hansgrohe Group (third from left); Stefan Liebl, Head of Sales, APAC of Hansgrohe (second from left); Martin Low, Managing Director of Hansgrohe (first from left); Patrick Lau, Executive Director of Hong Kong Shanghai Alliance Holdings Limited (third from right); Victor Wong, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Hong Kong Shanghai Alliance Holdings Limited (second from right); and Alan Siu, Managing Director of VSC Greater China (first from right), officiated at the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the cocktail reception, witnessing this important moment together.

The anniversary celebrations in Hong Kong also mark a significant milestone for the premium hansgrohe brand locally — the grand opening of a dedicated hansgrohe display at the VSC A&D Centre, located at 1/F, East Town Building, 41 Lockhart Road, Wanchai. The newly unveiled showroom showcases multiple award-winning collections and the latest innovations, offering architects, designers, developers and consumers an immersive experience of the brand philosophy: "Life is Waterful."



125 Years of Heritage: Where Design Meets Innovation



Founded in 1901 in Schiltach, Germany, in the Black Forest, Hansgrohe has evolved from a small workshop into a globally renowned premium brand with a presence in over 150 countries. For 125 years, the company has been synonymous with German engineering excellence, technological innovation and award-winning design, earning prestigious international accolades including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award and German Design Award.



Among its most iconic and celebrated product innovations are:



Raindance series, including the new Raindance Alive, redefining showering with distinctive spray technology and elegant aesthetics;

Rainfinity, offering a new dimension of immersive showering with ultra-soft PowderRain spray and avant-garde design;

Pulsify, a compact shower solution ideal for urban living, featuring water-saving PowderRain technology;

Finoris faucet collection, equipped with a pull-out spray and dual spray modes, combining flexibility with contemporary design;

Kitchen innovations such as Talis M54 and Metris M71, enhancing kitchen functionality with precision engineering and premium materials.



Hansgrohe's pioneering technologies include Select technology, enabling intuitive control of water flow at the touch of a button, alongside sustainability-driven innovations such as EcoSmart, AirPower and CoolStart, significantly reducing water and energy consumption without compromising comfort.



Under its ambitious "ECO 2030" initiative, Hansgrohe aims to equip all products with water-saving technologies by 2030, embedding sustainability at the core of product development.



Today, approximately 200 employees worldwide are dedicated to research, development and innovation management. The Group operates innovation centres in the Black Forest and, since 2023, in Shanghai, strengthening localisation and responsiveness to the China and Asia-Pacific markets. Products launched within the past three years account for approximately 30% of the Group's total revenue — a testament to its dynamic innovation pipeline and market competitiveness.



Deepening Presence in Hong Kong: A New Milestone with VSC



Looking ahead, the collaboration between Hansgrohe and VSC will focus on enhancing customer touchpoints and brand visibility across Hong Kong. Key initiatives include strengthening point-of-sale presentation, elevating experiential showroom displays, and supporting trade partners through comprehensive product training, marketing activations and after-sales excellence.



VSC has also outlined a strategic development plan encompassing showroom enhancements, PR and digital marketing campaigns, product portfolio alignment and sales team training, reinforcing the brand's position in Hong Kong's high-end residential and commercial project segments.



Commenting on the occasion, Christophe Gourlan, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Sales Officer of Hansgrohe Group, said:



"Hong Kong remains an important market for Hansgrohe, and our 125th anniversary is a meaningful moment to reaffirm our long-term commitment to the region. With VSC as our new authorised distributor for the hansgrohe brand, we are strengthening our ability to bring premium German quality, innovation and sustainable water experiences closer to customers, designers and trade professionals. We also deeply appreciate the continued support of our long-term partners, including H2O, as we build the next chapter of Hansgrohe's growth in Hong Kong together."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

