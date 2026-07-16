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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Oman's Future Fund unveils $1.744bn in new projects

July 16, 2026 | 11:05
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Future Fund Oman, part of the Sultanate's US$5.2 billion sovereign wealth portfolio under Oman Investment Authority, announced 105 strategic projects and investments worth US$1.744 billion as Oman accelerates its development agenda.

MUSCAT, Oman, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Fund Oman (FFO), a portfolio of Oman Investment Authority (OIA), the Sultanate of Oman's sovereign wealth fund, has announced a new package of 105 strategic projects and investments worth USD 1.744 billion, as the Sultanate of Oman accelerates its economic diversification.

The portfolio combines USD 585 million in commitments from FFO with around USD 458 million in local investment, spanning renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, tourism, healthcare, medical technologies, innovation and food industries.

"This portfolio directs capital toward nationally prioritized sectors and strengthens Oman's appeal to global investors," said His Excellency Mulham Al Jarf, Deputy President of Investment at the Oman Investment Authority. He noted that the Fund has worked to establish itself as an economic catalyst and a trusted investment partner.

The portfolio's most internationally significant bets place Oman inside global supply chains. Its flagship, Orion Solar, will build an integrated solar cell and module facility in SOHAR Freezone with annual capacity of six gigawatts, the first of its kind in the Middle East and a cornerstone of localizing the solar value chain. Alongside it, Gallant Industrial Project will produce 66,000 tonnes a year of lithium iron phosphate cathode material, a core component of electric vehicle batteries, linking the Sultanate to the fast-growing clean-energy and storage markets.

The Fund is also building capacity across tourism, technology and food security. It is backing the As' Sodah Island Resort, an integrated development spanning roughly 10 kilometres of pristine coastline, and Terminal 11, Oman's first integrated innovation hub, which brings startups, venture capital and researchers under one roof. Further investments span Alma, an animal-nutrition manufacturer drawing on Oman's marine and pastoral resources, and XCyber, a sovereign cybersecurity company using artificial intelligence to protect critical national infrastructure under the joint fund between ewpartners and FFO.

The package also draws marquee international capital into the country. FFO committed USD 200 million each to Vivo Capital, a leading global life sciences fund, and Certares, an international tourism and hospitality investor, and launched a new Healthcare Investment Fund capitalized at USD 130 million to localize medical industries and lift the quality of care.

Beyond large-scale projects, FFO continues to back startups and small and medium-sized enterprises at every stage of growth, from incubation through early growth to established firms.

Established in 2024 with a capital of USD 5.2 billion to stimulate economic recovery in Oman following COVID-19, the Fund continues to build specialized partnerships that bring global expertise and knowledge transfer to priority sectors across the Sultanate of Oman. It underscores FFO's expanding role in advancing Oman Vision 2040 through economic diversification, venture investment and foreign capital attraction. Investors, entrepreneurs and institutions interested in these opportunities can explore the targeted sectors and apply through the Fund's digital platform at www.futurefund.om.

By PR Newswire

Oman Investment Authority

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TagTag:
Future Fund Future Fund Oman Oman Investment Authority

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