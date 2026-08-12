VinSpace signs SpaceX launch contract for satellite missions in 2027

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 August 2026 - VinSpace Joint Stock Company ("VinSpace") announced the signing of a launch contract with U.S.-basedSpaceX. The agreement marks a significant milestone in VinSpace's roadmap to build comprehensive aerospace capabilities, advancing its mission to foster the development of Vietnam's space industry.

VinSpace's satellites will launch aboard a Transporter rideshare mission in 2027 as part of SpaceX's rideshare program.

Under the agreement, VinSpace's satellites will launch aboard a Transporter rideshare mission in 2027 as part of SpaceX's rideshare program, which enables multiple customers to share a single launch. VinSpace is responsible for the research, development, manufacturing and on-orbit operation of its satellites. The satellites will support the on-orbit demonstration of in-house developed technologies, strengthen VinSpace's satellite engineering capabilities, and pave the way for future commercial space applications.The agreement provides an important foundation for VinSpace's first satellite missions. In April 2026, the company announced its plan to develop and launch its first satellites into orbit in 2027.The agreement represents another important step in VinSpace's long-term vision to become a full-stack aerospace company, developing capabilities across the entire space value chain - from satellite design and manufacturing to Assembly, Integration and Testing (AIT), launch mission management, satellite operations, and downstream space data products and services.Selecting SpaceX as its launch service provider reflects VinSpace's strategy of working with the world's leading technology companies to realise its first space missions., shared that:VinSpace's upcoming satellite missions are expected to provide an important platform for in-orbit technology validation, accelerate the development of Vietnam's aerospace talent, deepen international collaboration, and support the commercialisation of space technologies. As satellites, low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations and other space technologies become increasingly important to economic growth, infrastructure resilience and national technological competitiveness, VinSpace is committed to strengthening Vietnam's sovereign space capabilities while delivering commercially sustainable solutions for customers across Vietnam, Southeast Asia and international markets.

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