HKBU luncheon fosters university industry collaboration

HONG KONG, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) today hosted its flagship event, HKBU Engagement Luncheon, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event brought together more than 600 industry leaders, employers and community representatives to foster university-industry collaboration and to showcase the University's commitment to nurturing talent, driving innovation, and advancing sustainable development.

The luncheon received strong community support, with representatives from leading corporations in attendance. More than 120 students participated in employer conversations to explore market needs and industry trends. By engaging directly with business leaders, HKBU aims to further refine its academic curriculum to remain aligned with global developments and prepare graduates with the vision and skills vital for success in a rapidly evolving world.

Dr the Hon Kennedy Wong Ying-ho, Chairman of the Council and the Court of HKBU, welcomed guests in his address and expressed his heartfelt appreciation for their efforts in creating meaningful social experiences for students. He said the strong support and contributions from different sectors are vital to realising the University's vision.

Dr Wong noted that in the age of artificial intelligence, HKBU's education places greater emphasis on empathy, imagination and moral judgement -- qualities that define humanity and prepare students to thrive amid rapid change. He added that, as the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan highlights innovation and high-quality development, HKBU will continue to make meaningful contributions to shaping a prosperous and sustainable future for the country.

Looking ahead to HKBU's 70th anniversary next year, Dr Wong invited the community to join the University in celebrating its legacy of innovation and contributions to society, and to embark on the next stage of its development together.

In his appreciation remarks, Professor Alexander Wai, President and Vice-Chancellor of HKBU, said that cultivating capabilities for a sustainable future is a core mission of the University. He stressed that HKBU's transdisciplinary programmes are closely aligned with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), nurturing talent with vision and purpose to serve the community.

Professor Wai added that the University's Transdisciplinary Innovation Team has been honoured with the 2025 University Grants Committee (UGC) Teaching Award in the collaborative teams category, a strong recognition of HKBU's excellence in whole‑person education and in nurturing future-ready leaders.

The Luncheon featured six Themed Matching Zones embodying HKBU's latest initiatives in Creative Arts and Media, Entrepreneurship, Health and Wellbeing, Humanities and Cultures, Sustainability and Green Innovation, and Technology and Innovation. An Interactive Zone, co-presented by HKBU's seven Faculties and Schools and the Beijing Normal University-Hong Kong Baptist University, showcased the University's cutting-edge research and creative endeavours. The exhibition provided a dynamic platform for academics, students and corporate partners to exchange ideas, illustrating HKBU's success in transdisciplinary learning, research and knowledge transfer.

Sustainability was thoughtfully incorporated into every detail of the luncheon. Approximately 80% of the event's decorations and materials were made of eco-friendly or recyclable resources, including seed paper for guest badges, Tyvek reusable tote bags, and creative venue designs crafted from corrugated cardboard. These efforts echoed the SDGs and demonstrated HKBU's commitment to sustainability in both concept and practice.

HKBU's sustainability achievements have received growing international recognition. In the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2025, the University rose sharply from the 101-200 band to 69th globally, and for the second consecutive year, ranked second in the world for SDG 4: Quality Education. HKBU also ranked in the global top 100 for nine SDGs, a significant improvement from last year, reaffirming its leadership in human-centred innovation, transdisciplinary research and social responsibility.

This dedication is also reflected in the University's continued rise in international higher education rankings. In the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings 2026, HKBU climbed from 71st to 53rd place, marking its best performance since 2016.

Moving forward, HKBU will continue to embed sustainability as a core strategic priority and will strengthen collaboration with employers and industry partners to advance curriculum reform and applied research. Through transdisciplinary partnerships and global alliances, HKBU aims to translate research into real-world impact and cultivate a new generation of creative, socially responsible talents.