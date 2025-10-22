Corporate

OMODA Parent CSR Ride 2025: From Corporate Philanthropy to Global Sustainability Consensus?

October 22, 2025 | 17:27
(0) user say
Cross-continental cycling events frame CSR as embodied commitment, testing whether storytelling through physical endurance can convert brand narratives into policy dialogue.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and WUHU, China, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a globally recognized automotive brand, OMODA & JAECOO parent company is delivering its vision of harmonious mobility between technology, humanity, and nature through consistent, tangible green actions.

Over the past three years, OMODA & JAECOO parent company's CSR ride has evolved from a corporate philanthropic initiative into a global green cultural IP, fostering the spread of green ideas worldwide. Building on the dual-drive model of "Green Ride + Public Good" from previous editions, this year's event deepened collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), integrating the ride into the global ecological protection network.

At the event, OMODA & JAECOO parent company announced the renewal of its three-year strategic partnership with UNICEF, committing an additional USD 6 million to support education in under-resourced regions worldwide. This initiative further strengthens the integrated "Green Mobility – Ecological Protection – Educational Equality" responsibility ecosystem.

Leaders and representatives from Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Africa gathered at the event. Cultural volunteers wearing traditional attire from their countries formed unique formations, creating a vivid tableau of "appreciating each beauty, sharing all beauty" in global dialogue.

At 9:30 a.m., as the starter's gun fired and the checkered flag waved, a "green dragon" of cyclists set off along a 9-km scenic route, passing landmarks such as the Yangtze Bend and Luhua Wetland — a vivid dialogue between technology and nature.

The most striking innovation appeared at the finish ceremony. Two Argos robotic dogs assisted IUCN representatives and China Cycling Association officials in awarding medals, delighting guests with agility and reliability. As a key member of OMODA & JAECOO parent company's ecosystem, the AI-powered robotic dogs perfectly combined technology with environmental awards, exemplifying harmony between tech and nature.

At the 2025 OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit, OMODA & JAECOO parent company successfully built a multi-dimensional global communication ecosystem. By integrating diverse user communities — including technology, cycling, outdoors, environmental protection, public welfare, and animation — the summit connected offline experiences with online platforms and China with the global stage. This approach amplified the company's voice and actions, fostered international resonance on sustainability, and spread the "Ride Green Life" philosophy worldwide.

As the last rider of the nearly 3,000 cyclists crossed the finish line, OMODA & JAECOO parent company's green journey had just begun. On its path to becoming a global leader in green intelligent mobility, the company will continue to move forward with technology as its vessel and responsibility as its sail toward a greener tomorrow.

In Malaysia, OMODA & JAECOO currently offers models including J7, J7 PHEV, J8, and C9, and will continue to introduce more new models that meet local market demand. Under the same group, OMODA&JAECOO has 3 sister brands in Malaysia - Chery, iCAUR and Lepas.

By PR Newswire

OMODA & JAECOO

OMODA Corporate philanthropy Global consensus sustainable future

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

