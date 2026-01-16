Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnamese firms win top honours at ASEAN Digital Awards

January 16, 2026 | 16:45
(0) user say
Vietnamese digital firms made a strong showing at the ASEAN Digital Awards 2026, securing three top prizes and underlining the country’s growing competitiveness in regional technology innovation.

Three Vietnamese companies won two gold awards and one bronze award at the 2026 ASEAN Digital Awards (ADAs). The ceremony was held in Hanoi on January 15 on the sidelines of the sixth ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting. Among the winners, MedCAT Nexus, developed by MedCAT Company, received the gold award in the digital startup category.

Vietnamese firms win top honours at ASEAN Digital Awards
MedCAT receive the Gold Award. Photo: MST

MedCAT Nexus is an AI application platform that combines small language modelling and vision-language modelling developed in-house, enabling high-accuracy reading, extraction, and restructuring of unstructured data.

The solution has been deployed in various fields such as healthcare, banking, insurance, and public administration, contributing to shortening processing time, reducing operating costs, and improving service quality.

The second Vietnamese gold award winner was VCB Tablet from Vietnam Foreign Trade Commercial Bank (Vietcombank), honoured in the digital innovation category.

VCB Tablet is a platform that enables the transformation of traditional branch counters into paperless digital transaction counters, supporting individual and corporate customers in performing various transactions in the digital environment. This contributes to enhancing customer experience, increasing management efficiency, and promoting digital transformation in the finance and banking sector.

Vietnamese firms win top honours at ASEAN Digital Awards
VCB Tablet was honoured in the digital innovation category. Photo: MST

In the public sector category, Elcom was awarded the bronze prize for its Elcom ITS intelligent transportation ecosystem, a solution that applies digital technology in managing, operating, and optimising transportation infrastructure.

Elcom ITS is developed as a platform for large-scale real-time data processing, AI, in-depth analytics combined with IoT, and has been deployed on numerous roads, highways, and traffic control centres.

This also marks the first time a Vietnamese entry has won in the public sector category, one of the ASEAN Digital Awards’ most rigorously assessed segments.

The awards are held as ASEAN countries accelerate efforts to build a regional digital community, with a focus on innovation, digital economic growth, and inclusive digital development.

This year’s ADAs attracted hundreds of submissions from across the bloc, with entries assessed through three stages: national selection, an online regional preliminary round, and an in-person final round.

Vietnam fielded five products and technology solutions across all six award categories, the highest level of participation in the past three editions, reflecting the growing depth and maturity of the domestic innovation ecosystem.

Established in 2012, the ASEAN Digital Awards are held annually to recognise outstanding digital software, products, and technology solutions in the region. Entries are assessed against strict criteria covering innovation, implementation effectiveness, scalability, and social impact.

Promoting digital skills and online safety with ASEAN initiative Promoting digital skills and online safety with ASEAN initiative

The ASEAN Digital Literacy Programme National Closing Workshop was held on May 23 to encourage the community's inclusive digital skill development and online safety.
ASEAN digital economy set to reach $2 trillion by 2030 ASEAN digital economy set to reach $2 trillion by 2030

ASEAN's digital economy is projected to become the world's fourth-largest by 2030, reaching approximately $2 trillion, solidifying the region's central role in the global digital transformation landscape.
ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting opens in Hanoi ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting opens in Hanoi

The sixth ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting (ADGMIN) opened in Hanoi on January 15, attracting ministers in charge of IT, telecommunications, and digital transformation.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam vietnamese companies ASEAN Digital Awards digital innovations MedCat

Themes: Digital Transformation

[Read More]

Related Contents

ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting opens in Hanoi

ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting opens in Hanoi

ASEAN digital economy set to reach $2 trillion by 2030

ASEAN digital economy set to reach $2 trillion by 2030

Promoting digital skills and online safety with ASEAN initiative

Promoting digital skills and online safety with ASEAN initiative

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Consumer deals drive Vietnam’s M&A rebound in December

Consumer deals drive Vietnam’s M&A rebound in December

ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting opens in Hanoi

ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting opens in Hanoi

VinFast sets record with 175,099 electric vehicles delivered in Vietnam in 2025

VinFast sets record with 175,099 electric vehicles delivered in Vietnam in 2025

Vietnam Launches NIC Scale X Accelerator Programme

Vietnam Launches NIC Scale X Accelerator Programme

Latest News ⁄ World News

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab encourage responsible enjoyment and safer mobility

Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab encourage responsible enjoyment and safer mobility

Innovation and ESG practices drive green transition in the digital era

Innovation and ESG practices drive green transition in the digital era

US-Vietnam partnership targets tilapia development and soy-based aquafeed trade

US-Vietnam partnership targets tilapia development and soy-based aquafeed trade

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020