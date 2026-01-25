Russian President congratulates Vietnamese Party leader during phone talks

Party General Secretary To Lam and officials at the phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 24 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi – President of Russia Vladimir Putin held phone talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam on January 24 evening to offer congratulations on the success of the 14th National Congress of the CPV.

President Putin warmly congratulated the CPV on the successful congress, and congratulated the CPV Central Committee, the Politburo, and General Secretary Lam personally on being elected to leadership positions for the new term.

The Russian leader described the congress as an important political event that determined the directions, set major goals, and adopted important decisions, tasks, and measures so that Vietnam can secure fast and sustainable development in the new era and become a high-income developed country by 2045.

He emphasised that General Secretary Lam's re-election to the post reflects his political prestige and significant contributions to the formulation and implementation of strategic policies for driving sustainable socio-economic development, safeguarding Vietnam’s interests, and promoting its stature in the international arena.

For his part, the Vietnamese leader appreciated President Putin’s attention to the important political event of the CPV, as well as his sincere congratulations and personal sentiments towards the CPV, the Vietnamese people, and the General Secretary himself.

He underlined that throughout the Party congresses, Vietnam has always had traditional friends who have shown concern and support, including the former Soviet Union and the Russian Federation today.

Highlighting the great success of the 14th National Party Congress, he said the congress identified "foreign affairs and international integration", linked with national defence and security, as a crucial and regular task while affirming the consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, resilience, peace, friendship, cooperation, and developmental.

Vietnam always views Russia as a reliable and top-priority partner in Europe, and wishes to develop bilateral friendship and cooperation in line with the spirit of the Vietnam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Party chief stated.

President Putin stressed that Russia attaches particular importance to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, built on 75 years of traditional friendship and continuously nurtured by leaders and people of both countries.

He affirmed Russia will continue to work closely to comprehensively strengthen bilateral ties for the sake of the Russian and Vietnamese peoples, and for stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region.

On this occasion, the Russian President thanked General Secretary Lam and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation for attending the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

During the talks, the two leaders expressed their readiness to engage in constructive and open discussions in the spirit of mutual understanding, respect, and harmonisation of interests to elevate cooperation in traditional areas and expand ties to new potential ones.

On this occasion, President Putin invited General Secretary Lam to visit Russia at any time suitable. The General Secretary accepted the invitation with pleasure and invited President Putin to visit Vietnam in the near future.