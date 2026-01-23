Worldwide congratulations underscore confidence in Vietnam’s 14th Party Congress

View of the opening session of the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi - The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has received warm sentiments and strong encouragement from political parties, partners, overseas Vietnamese communities, and international friends.

The congratulatory letters and messages reflect high appreciation for Vietnam’s historic achievements over 40 years of the Doi moi (Renewal) process, while expressing confidence that the Congress’s strategic decisions will continue to steer the country toward prosperity and happiness.

In its message, the Communist Party of India said it has closely followed and admired the comprehensive achievements of Vietnam under the leadership of the CPV, noting that these accomplishments have significantly improved living standards and reinforced Vietnam’s socialist-oriented development path.

The German Communist Party expressed its admiration for the CPV’s overcoming challenges, demonstrating strong leadership, and strengthening Party building in order to continue to build socialism. It voiced confidence that Vietnam will meet its targets of becoming a modern industrial, upper-middle-income country by the Party’s centenary, laying the groundwork to become a developed socialist-oriented nation.

In its message, the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia highly valued the 13th-tenure Political Report as an important foundation guiding strategic tasks toward sustainable development and socialism, with milestones set for 2030 and 2045. The Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia's leaders attached importance to traditional ties with the CPV, supported upgrading the Czech Republic – Vietnam relations to a strategic partnership, and acknowledged the positive role of the more than 100,000-strong Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic.

The Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB) said the Congress’s theme reflects the sound leadership and correctness of Vietnam’s chosen path, noting that Doi moi (Renewal) has enabled the country to harmoniously combine rapid economic growth with social equity, poverty reduction, and continuous improvements in the people's living conditions.

The Communist Party of Chile described Vietnam’s historical experience in national liberation and socialism building as an enduring source of inspiration for revolutionary forces in the Americas, stressing the political and strategic significance of the close historical ties between the two parties.

The Communist Party of Argentina expressed confidence that, amid a rapidly changing global landscape, the CPV will continue to advance renewal and development, place the people at the centre, and safeguard national independence and sovereignty.

In its message to the CPV, the Communist Party of Canada (Marxist–Leninist) underlined the historic significance of the 14th National Congress, saying it paves the way for new victories in Vietnam’s socialism building in a new era.

The Communist Party of Bangladesh voiced its belief that the Congress will further consolidate the CPV’s leadership role, strengthen socialist democracy, and set out sound strategic orientations to build a prosperous, independent, and socialist Vietnam, contributing positively to global peace and progress.

The Communist Party of Norway said the historic achievements of the CPV and the Vietnamese people continue to inspire communists and progressive forces worldwide, expressing confidence that decisions adopted at the 14th Congress will further strengthen the Party to fulfil its historic mission of serving the people and building socialism.

In its message, Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) noted that, based on the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world, closer coordination between the LDP and the CPV is important for expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest such as security, economy, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

The Communist Party of Belarus praised Vietnam’s historic achievements under CPV leadership, reaffirmed its commitment to fostering friendly relations and constructive dialogue with the CPV, and wished the Congress success in adopting decisions of importance to the country’s future.

AMANAT political party of Kazakhstan welcomed the CPV’s achievements in renewal, socio-economic development, improved living standards, and enhanced international standing, expressing confidence that the 14th Congress will mark a milestone in promoting growth and national modernisation.

Hungary’s Fidesz party congratulated Vietnam on its recent achievements and voiced confidence in the success of the CPV’s 2026–2031 tenure, particularly in implementing Vietnam’s national development vision to 2045. The Fidesz party said it stands ready to cooperate with the CPV to promote friendship and multifaceted collaboration between the two countries in areas of shared concern.

The People Power Party of the Republic of Korea (RoK) highlighted Vietnam’s strategic position in the Indo-Pacific and its role as a close comprehensive strategic partner of the RoK, noting that close party-to-party ties have contributed to advancing bilateral relations.

The Mongolian Democratic Party said Vietnam’s socio-economic development and improvements in people’s living standards under CPV leadership during the renewal process have been remarkable, expressing confidence that the Vietnam–Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership will continue to grow stronger on the basis of traditional friendship, trust, and mutual understanding.

The Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) of Tanzania said the 14th National Congress marks an important milestone in the CPV’s political process, with its outcomes expected to further consolidate Vietnam’s development path and enhance the Party’s leadership in promoting prosperity and improving people’s livelihoods.

Türkiye’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) said the success of the 14th Congress will contribute to Vietnam’s stability, prosperity, and sustainable development, affirming its high regard for the CPV’s leadership and its commitment to further strengthening cooperation between the two parties and countries.

In its message, Nigeria’s All Progressives Congress party praised Vietnam’s growing dynamism and resilience under the leadership of Party General Secretary To Lam, noting the country’s global admiration for its progress and people-centred development, and commended the CPV’s efforts in building socialism, promoting inclusive and sustainable growth, and contributing to peace and cooperation in the region and the world.

The Secretary-General of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) sent a congratulatory letter, stressing that the 14th National Party Congress holds profound significance for the region, helping strengthen regional unity and realise the shared aspiration of building a cohesive, resilient and people-centred ASEAN.

The Asia–Europe Political Forum (AEPF) also conveyed its congratulations to the Party Central Committee, expressing confidence that the outcomes of the 14th Congress will further enhance Vietnam’s role and standing in the region and on the international stage, while making positive and responsible contributions to peace, stability and cooperation in Asia.