Philippines plans higher rice imports to stabilise supply

Photo: Thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn

The Philippines, Vietnam’s largest rice export market, plans to import an additional 300,000 tonnes of rice in February 2026, according to the Philippine Department of Agriculture. The volume, around 50,000 tonnes higher than in January, will be purchased after existing shipments clear ports, as part of efforts to ensure supply stability while capping monthly imports to support prices for local farmers.

Latest data from the Philippine Department of Agriculture show that paddy output in 2025 reached nearly 19.7 million tonnes, falling short of expectations by about 600,000 tonnes. As a result, the country is expected to import around 3.6 million tonnes of rice in 2026 to supplement domestic supply, equivalent to an average of 300,000 tonnes per month.

Vietnam remains the Philippines’ largest rice supplier. Statistics from the Bureau of Plant Industry indicate that total rice imports in 2025 reached 3.39 million tonnes, of which Vietnam accounted for 81 per cent, or 2.76 million tonnes. Myanmar followed with 344,000 tonnes, while Thailand supplied 177,000 tonnes.

Beyond the Philippines, Côte d’Ivoire, another traditional market for Vietnamese rice, is also forecast to increase imports in 2026. The US Department of Agriculture projects that Côte d’Ivoire will import around 1.9 million tonnes of rice this year, up 200,000 tonnes from the previous year, driven by rising domestic consumption.

For Vietnam, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment estimates exportable rice output at around 7.7 million tonnes, mainly concentrated in the winter–spring crop from March to April and the summer–autumn crop from July to September.

To support rice consumption and stabilise paddy prices for farmers, the ministry has proposed strengthening rice import management mechanisms to safeguard domestic production and the rice value chain, as major global rice-importing markets step up efforts to enhance food self-sufficiency.