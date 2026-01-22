Political parties, organisations, int’l friends send congratulations to 14th National Party Congress

Hanoi - Political parties, organisations, and international friends have continuously sent letters and messages of congratulations to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), expressing solidarity and friendship, highly valuing the great achievements Vietnam has attained over 40 years of the Doi moi (Renewal) process, and expressing strong confidence that the Congress will be a resounding success and a historic milestone propelling Vietnam toward prosperity in a new era.

he Presidium chairs the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

The congratulatory message from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation stated that the Congress is an important event marking a new stage in the implementation of policy and national development. With collective wisdom, it will conduct a profound and comprehensive assessment of the results and achievements attained by the CPV through its tireless and creative efforts over the past five-year term. Under the leadership of the CPV - a tested vanguard force, Vietnam is confidently implementing the resolutions of successive Party Congresses, laying a solid foundation for progress and its development path, upholding principles while demonstrating creativity in both domestic and foreign affairs. The Communist Party of the Russian Federation is always proud of and ready to continue cooperating with the CPV.

In its message, the United Russia Party noted that the Communist Party of Vietnam is the leading force of the Vietnamese State and society, making a decisive contribution to the country’s socio-economic development. Its decisions have helped enhance Vietnam’s role on the international stage while ensuring stability and security in the Asia–Pacific region. Vietnam and Russia are cooperating closely at both bilateral and multilateral levels, including within the Russia–ASEAN and BRICS frameworks. Cooperation between the United Russia Party and the CPV is an important component of the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“We hope to further promote and deepen dialogue and cooperation between the two parties in order to effectively serve the interests of the two nations,” it wrote.

The congratulatory message from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of India wrote that the long-standing cooperative relationship between the BJP and the CPV has made practical contributions to enhancing mutual understanding and promoting cooperation between Vietnam and India. The Indian party said it believes that the 14th National Congress of the CPV will be a great success, providing clear orientations for the CPV’s upcoming development path, while helping advance development aspirations and improve the living standards of the Vietnamese people.

The Communist Party USA, in its congratulatory message, wrote that the enduring dedication of the CPV and the people of Vietnam continues to be a source of inspiration for the communist movement and working people around the world. It looks forward to further strengthening relations with the Communist Party of Vietnam following the successful conclusion of the 14th National Congress. The Communist Party USA and the CPV will continue to stand side by side in the common struggle for peace, socialism, and international solidarity.

The congratulatory message from the Japanese Communist Party stated that the achievements of 40 years of renewal have brought about profound changes to the country’s landscape, with steady socio-economic development and the people’s increasingly prosperous and happy lives. Vietnam’s position and role on the international stage have continued to grow. The 14th National Congress will become a new driving force enabling Vietnam to achieve even greater accomplishments in national construction, while further promoting its positive role in the international community for peace, progress, and sustainable development based on the United Nations Charter and international law.

In its congratulatory message, the French Communist Party affirmed that it is committed to further strengthening the friendship and cooperation with the CPV and between the people of the two countries. The legacy left by President Ho Chi Minh, a founding member of the French Communist Party, continues to inspire the close friendship between the two parties. The shared values of solidarity, peace, and progress are precious assets in a strongly volatile world.

Meanwhile, the congratulatory message from the Communist Party of Australia stated that the Congress will determine the roadmap for the country’s development along the socialist path in the new era. It highly values the CPV’s historic role in the struggles for national liberation as the consistent leading force of the Vietnamese people and the socialist revolutionary process.”

The Communist Party of Sri Lanka, in its message, wrote that as one of the world’s fastest-growing countries, Vietnam has continuously improved living standards, health care, education, and the cultural life for its people. All of these achievements have been won by the Vietnamese people under the great leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The 14th National Congress of the CPV, tasked with reviewing the achievements of programmes initiated and led by the CPV, is an event of great significance for both Vietnam and the world.

The congratulatory message from the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) stated that “In recent years, the two countries have continuously expanded cooperation in the fields of politics, diplomacy, culture, and the economy. In the time ahead, we expect both sides to further broaden exchanges and cooperation on the basis of deep mutual trust, advancing together into a new era. The slogan of this Congress – “Unity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development’ clearly reflects the strong resolve of the Communist Party of Vietnam to achieve a leapfrog stage of national development.”

In its congratulatory message, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (Federal Party of the Philippines – PFP) said it highly appreciates the determination of the Communist Party of Vietnam to promote progress while maintaining stability, thereby helping to ensure the well-being of the people. The PFP wishes the Congress every success and affirms its desire to strengthen cooperation with the CPV in areas of shared interest.

In its message, the Mongolian People’s Party wrote that the 14th National Congress marks an important milestone, reaffirming the determination and steadfast commitment of the CPV to its chosen development path, national great unity, and the building of a prosperous country with an increasingly happy population. The Mongolian party expressed its belief that under the wise leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people will achieve even greater accomplishments in the new stage of development.

The congratulatory message from the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO) emphasised that the Congress is a political event of great historical significance not only for the CPV and the Vietnamese people, but also for progressive and revolutionary parties worldwide, where ideals of liberation, social justice and independent development continue to inspire humanity.

In its message, the African National Congress (ANC) expressed its hope that the resolutions adopted by the CPV’s 14th National Congress would strengthen unity, sharpen strategic vision, and further promote prosperity and social progress for the Vietnamese people. The ANC wished the CPV to continue standing firm as a beacon of sovereignty, development and internationalism in the Global South.

The congratulatory message from the National Liberation Front of Algeria affirmed the historically nurtured bonds between the two peoples and the two parties, rooted in their shared struggles against imperialism, colonialism and all forms of domination and exploitation. It also stressed the need for all peace-loving forces to work together to promote a multipolar world for peace, stability and progress.

The New Azerbaijan Party, in its message, noted an undeniable fact that the CPV has been successfully implementing Vietnam’s socio-economic development strategy and expanding the country’s international relations. The decisions adopted at the 14th National Congress will lay the foundation for a new stage of development and provide important momentum for comprehensive socio-economic progress and enhanced international prestige.

In his congratulatory letter, the ASEAN Secretary-General highly appreciated Vietnam’s important role, strong commitment and continuous contributions to ASEAN Community-building and regional integration efforts. He expressed confidence that the 14th Congress would provide valuable orientations and make practical, relevant contributions that advance the bloc’s strategic directions, in line with Vietnam’s national development priorities for 2026-2030 and its long-term goals.

The Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), in his letter, praised Vietnam’s outstanding socio-economic achievements in recent years under the CPV’s leadership, and acknowledged the country’s active and substantive contributions to IPU activities, particularly in promoting peace, cooperation, sustainable development and enhanced inter-parliamentary collaboration. He expressed his belief that the Southeast Asian nation would continue to achieve even greater successes on its development path in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, the President of the Standing Committee of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) recognised the CPV’s active and responsible role in promoting dialogue, strengthening mutual understanding and enhancing cooperation among political parties across Asia. It commended Vietnam’s notable achievements in dynamic economic development, social stability and rising international stature under the CPV’s leadership, and expressed confidence that the 14th Congress would continue to set strategic directions for the country’s prosperity, sustainable development, and deeper international integration and cooperation.