Vietnam remains spiritual support for progressive forces: Colombian party leader

Hanoi – Gabriel Becerra Yáñez, Secretary-General of the Patriotic Union (UP), a key political force within Colombia’s ruling coalition, has stressed that the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) holds significance not only for Vietnam’s development but also internationally, drawing close attention from progressive and left-wing forces as well as movements for peace and social justice worldwide.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in Latin America, Yáñez said that amid growing global volatility, Vietnam continues to be regarded as a symbol of steadfast national independence, self-reliance for development and the building of socialism suited to practical conditions.

The UP leader expressed his deep admiration for Vietnam’s historical journey, from its struggle for national independence and resistance to colonialists to national construction and defence.

According to Yáñez, Vietnam’s achievements over recent decades have demonstrated its ability to harmoniously combine economic growth with social progress while safeguarding national sovereignty.

Assessing the significance of the 14th National Party Congress, he said it is being held at a pivotal moment as Vietnam reviews 40 years of the Doi moi (Renewal) process, evaluates the implementation of the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution, and sets out strategic orientations for the next phase of development, with visions to 2030 and 2045.

He placed particular emphasis on the extensive and democratic preparation process for the congress, which involved a broad spectrum of officials, Party members, intellectuals and people from all walks of life. This is a key factor in forging social consensus and providing a solid foundation for the CPV’s leadership, he noted.

The UP has also shown strong interest in the core issues discussed at the congress, including orientations towards building a development model based on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation. Yáñez said Vietnam’s emphasis on environmental protection and sustainable development carries special significance at a time when the world is facing climate change and unsustainable growth.

At the same time, he highlighted Vietnam’s continued efforts to refine a socialist-oriented market economy that combines the State’s regulatory role with the goal of ensuring social welfare, describing this as a notable feature of the country’s development path.

Against the backdrop of mounting challenges related to sovereignty, security and development in Latin America and the Caribbean, Yáñez said Vietnam’s experience offers valuable lessons. He noted that many countries in the region are facing increasing pressures related to resource control, external interference and geopolitical instability, underscoring the need for more independent, self-reliant and sustainable development models.

Turning to Colombia, Yáñez said the country is undergoing a significant period of transformation under the leadership of the Pacto Histórico Government, the ruling coalition headed by President Gustavo Petro. As a member of the coalition, the UP is actively promoting peacebuilding, expanding democracy and implementing socio-economic reforms aimed at reducing inequality and improving living standards, though these efforts are facing considerable challenges from conservative forces.

In this context, he said the UP has closely followed and highly valued Vietnam’s experience, viewing it as clear evidence of the successful integration of national independence, economic development, social justice and political stability.

Yáñez expressed his confidence that the success of the 14th National Party Congress will further contribute to building a prosperous, independent and socialist Vietnam, while strengthening solidarity and friendship among nations and progressive forces worldwide.