PM inspects APEC 2027 project progress in An Giang province

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 28 visited An Giang province to check the progress, resolve issues, and encourage the forces involved in the construction, and implementation of several important projects serving APEC in 2027.

According to a report from An Giang, the 21 projects serving APEC, assigned by the prime minister to An Giang for implementation, are divided into two groups.

The first group comprises 10 public initiatives, with investor selection approved for one project, and construction contractor selection approved for nine others. In the coming period, the province will focus on management, prioritising the removal of obstructions related to procedures, land, materials, and construction for projects with a large proportion of budget capital, thereby accelerating the implementation and capital disbursement, while ensuring the quality, safety, and legality of the works in accordance with the requirements for hosting APEC 2027.

The second group comprises 11 ventures under the public-private partnership and business investment methods. To date, all the projects have completed the selection of investors in accordance with regulations

Among them, Phu Quoc International Airport has a total investment of nearly VND22 trillion ($880 million). Currently, key components are being implemented synchronously. Terminal T2 has completed its basic construction, and the VIP terminal has achieved significant progress and is being completed.

The runway construction is being accelerated, with a cumulative value of approximately VND2.37 trillion ($94.8 million). Key completion milestones include: runway by June 30, VIP terminal by September 30, and Terminal T2 (Phase 1) by December 30.

The APEC Boulevard has a total investment of approximately VND1.82 trillion ($72.8 million). To date, disbursement has reached 56.4 per cent of the 2025 plan. The province is focusing on the completion of compensation procedures, payments, and handover of the remaining land according to the schedule of February, creating conditions to accelerate the construction of the main components.

The APEC Conference Centre and functional facilities has completed the main investment preparation steps, and construction has commenced with overall progress of approximately 33 per cent, including 100 per cent completion of the access road. Specialised procedures are being finalised by relevant agencies to ensure overall progress.

The DT.975 provincial road, connecting the main arterial road and the airport, has commenced construction and is focusing on roadbed construction, coordinating land clearance according to schedule. Land clearance has reached approximately 90 per cent; while basic construction conditions are ensured to implement the main components as planned, striving for completion in December.

Regarding the upgrade of Phu Quoc International Airport, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh instructed Kien Giang province to accelerate land clearance in a timely and efficient manner, while adopting a long-term vision. He stressed that implementation must comply with legal regulations and prioritise people’s interests, ensuring that resettled households have living conditions equal to or better than before.

On construction materials, the prime minister noted that the airport is a key national project and directed the application of special mechanisms under Resolution No.66.4/2025/NQ-CP. These include the direct allocation of quarries to investors and contractors to ensure sufficient supply while preventing corruption and waste.

He also urged relevant agencies and contractors to uphold a high sense of responsibility, mobilise maximum resources, and work continuously, including overtime and holidays, to accelerate construction and bring the airport into operation as soon as possible.

On the same day, the prime minister attended the groundbreaking ceremonies for the Bai Dat Do urban area complex and the Nui Ong Quan eco-tourism and urban area complex, two projects approved to serve activities related to APEC.

The PM stated that hosting APEC 2027 is a great honour for Vietnam and for An Giang province in particular. Drawing on Vietnam's experience in hosting the two previous APEC conferences in 2006 and 2017, a key pillar of success for the conference is strategic infrastructure. With approximately two years remaining to implement the projects, he expressed confidence that the infrastructure projects serving APEC will also contribute to the overall development of the country, and An Giang and Phu Quoc in particular, enhancing the country's potential, position, and prestige.

The PM emphasised that ministries, localities, and agencies, especially the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone and An Giang province, must effectively carry out their assigned tasks, fulfill their responsibilities to the best of their abilities, and ensure efficiency.

The government leader also chaired a meeting with authorities at all levels to continue to address complexities in the implementation of projects serving APEC.

