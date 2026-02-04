Corporate

Vietnam and Laos step up urban and infrastructure cooperation

February 04, 2026 | 16:04
(0) user say
Vietnam and Laos are expected to strengthen cooperation in urban management, planning, and infrastructure development, reinforcing their long-standing bilateral ties.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Tuong Van met with Deputy Minister of Public Works and Transport of Laos Detsongkham Thammavong in Hanoi on February 3 to share their experience and promote collaboration in urban planning, management, and infrastructure development between the two countries.

Vietnam and Laos step up urban and infrastructure cooperation
Photo: Ministry of Construction

“Vietnam has made impressive strides in urban and infrastructure development, particularly in strengthening institutions and improving planning and management in a synchronised, sustainable manner linked with climate adaptation,” Deputy Minister Thammavong said, noting that these experiences provide valuable reference for Laos as it accelerates urbanisation and mobilises investment for development projects.

He added that Laos hopes Vietnam will continue sharing experience in developing urban management frameworks, enhancing coordination between central and local authorities, effectively integrating loan and ODA resources, and ensuring financial sustainability as well as efficient operation after projects are completed.

Deputy Minister Van said, “Vietnam’s urban system is entering a period of strong transformation towards sustainability, smart city development, and climate change adaptation. Cities are increasingly asserting their role as key drivers of economic growth, contributing significantly to GDP and enhancing national competitiveness.”

Based on proposals from the deputy ministers, along with input from heads of units under the Ministry of Construction, Vietnamese officials outlined the country’s experience in developing urban management institutions at both national and local levels. They also highlighted lessons in urban planning and development, the effective mobilisation and utilisation of capital for urban development schemes and projects, and solutions to ensure financial sustainability, operation, and management after project completion.

The visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in these areas. Infrastructure development remains a key pillar of collaboration between the two countries, alongside economic and investment ties.

Bilateral trade turnover has maintained steady growth for many years, surpassing $3 billion for the first time in 2025. Vietnam’s investment in Laos also expanded significantly, rising more than sevenfold on-year to over $5.6 billion, bringing cumulative investment to $6.21 billion across 276 projects, maintaining Vietnam’s position among Laos’ leading investors.

Vietnam, Laos to develop cooperation strategy for next decade Vietnam, Laos to develop cooperation strategy for next decade

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith have worked out major orientations for bilateral cooperation in 2020 during the 42nd meeting of the Viet Nam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee in Ha Noi on Saturday.
THILOGI expands into Laos to strengthen cross-border logistics THILOGI expands into Laos to strengthen cross-border logistics

Capitalising on its strategic position along the East–West Corridor, THILOGI is working to create an integrated logistics network linking inland Laos to global markets.
Vietnam and Laos commit to joint industrial development and research Vietnam and Laos commit to joint industrial development and research

Vietnam and Laos have signed an MoU to develop an industrial linkage chain, strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.
T&T Group brings Savan 1 Wind Power Plant online in Laos T&T Group brings Savan 1 Wind Power Plant online in Laos

T&T Group has put its Savan 1 Wind Power Plant into operation in Laos, contributing to realising the goal of increasing imports from Vietnam's eastern neighbour.

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
Vietnam laos ties cooperation urban management infrastructure

