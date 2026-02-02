Space Summit 2026 opens in Singapore amid alignment calls

Held over two days at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Space Summit 2026 is expected to draw over 1,500 attendees and more than 300 participating companies and organisations, including representatives from 20 Space Agencies and Offices, convening more than 60 speakers over 12 panel sessions.

The summit was opened by Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy, Science, and Technology at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Leck Chet Lam, managing director of Experia Events, chairing the media briefing

“Space systems are integral to how societies function and economies operate,” said Leck Chet Lam, managing director of Experia Events. “As the space ecosystem becomes more interconnected and operationally dense, alignment across governments, industry and partners is increasingly important."

Space Summit 2026 is capitalising on the natural synergies between aviation, aerospace and space, bringing together adjacent sectors that increasingly share technologies, infrastructure and talent, and provides a neutral platform for open, practical discussions on shared responsibilities, while also supporting the development of future talent that will shape the sector in the years ahead, Lam explained.

The growth of Singapore’s space sector leverages Singapore’s strengths in aerospace, precision engineering, advanced manufacturing and AI, said Jonathan Hung, executive director at the Office for Space Technology & Industry in Singapore.

"The summit builds on these strengths by bringing together governments, industry and researchers to advance innovation and partnerships, as well as shape the future of space governance and economy. It anchors Singapore as a key node for the global space community to come together and explore how space capabilities can be developed and applied responsibly for sustained economic and social impact,” added Hung.

5G6G Non-Terrestrial Network consortium in Singapore, including Airbus, OSTIn, Keysight Technologies, and ST Engineering iDirect

During a media briefing held at the Space Summit, numerous partnership initiatives were announced, reflecting growing collaboration across government, industry and research communities within the global space ecosystem.

“Space Summit 2026 is a significant milestone for Singapore’s growing space ecosystem,” said Chew Hwee Yong, chief executive of the Association of Aerospace Industries (Singapore). “We are proud to formalise agreements with counterpart national space associations to facilitate knowledge exchange and broaden international networks. Leveraging Singapore’s robust aerospace ecosystem, we will continue to support efforts to catalyse our space community, strengthen the industry value chain, and promote Singapore’s space capabilities for global programmes and applications.”

The Space Summit programme is anchored discussions focused on the practical realities of a maturing and increasingly interdependent space sector.

Key panels cover satellites as national critical infrastructure, space innovation for military and commercial applications; the global satellite communications industry, space for environmental sustainability, market opportunities and regional capabilities, and more.

Across these sessions, participants are examining shared challenges such as regulatory coordination, orbital safety, commercial sustainability and the integration of space capabilities into critical economic and societal systems, with a focus on strengthening cooperation and alignment across public and private stakeholders.

Alongside senior leadership dialogue, the event also supports the development of future talent and innovation through initiatives such as the International Space Challenge. Now in its 19th year, the challenge engages students and young professionals in addressing real-world space-related problems, reinforcing the importance of nurturing the next generation of space innovators alongside today’s industry and policy leaders.

The two-day summit continues with sessions examining how space technologies are shaping everyday life, regional development and future economic opportunities. Discussions will cover the impact of space capabilities across Southeast Asia, resilient connectivity, space-driven maritime innovation, and pathways for the future in-space economy, alongside the cooperation required to keep space sustainable, accessible, and open for business.

