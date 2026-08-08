Agriculture and environment sectors to see 40 procedures cut

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung. Source:VGP

On August 7, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presented a summary of the draft law amending and supplementing several articles of 10 laws related to administrative procedures and business conditions in the agriculture and environment sectors.

The draft law would revise 10 laws, namely the Law on Plant Protection and Quarantine, the Law on Crop Production, the Law on Animal Husbandry, the Law on Animal Health, the Law on Fisheries, the Law on Hydraulic Work, the Law on Dikes, the Law on Water Resources, the Law on Hydrometeorology, and the Law on Geology and Minerals.

“The amendment and supplementation of these laws aim to fully institutionalise the Party's policy on cutting, decentralising, and simplifying administrative procedures and business conditions; creating a healthy and fair business environment. Besides that, it helps to promote innovation; enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of state management and create a strong transformation in administrative governance,” said Minister Hung.

The draft law focuses on codifying the contents of Government Resolution No.66.19/2026/NQ-CP on reducing, decentralising, and simplifying administrative procedures and business conditions under the management of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment; it does not create new policies, except for codifying one content of Resolution No.66.4/2025/NQ-CP.

The draft law consists of 12 articles, of which Articles 1 to 10 stipulate amendments and additions to 10 laws; Article 11 stipulates the implementing provisions and Article 12 stipulates transitional provisions.

In terms of content, the draft law proposes amendments and additions to eight laws to reduce 40 administrative procedures, simplify 12 administrative procedures, and cut 40 business conditions. At the same time, the draft law amends and supplements four laws to decentralise the authority to implement 24 administrative procedures from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to the chairmen of people's committees of localities.

In addition, the draft law also amends and supplements several related provisions to ensure the consistency and uniformity of the legal system and to avoid creating new policies.

Chairwoman of the National Assembly's Committee on Science, Technology and Environment Nguyen Thanh Hai said, “The committee agrees with the necessity of amending the draft law, and requests the drafting agency to continue reviewing and refining the regulations on reducing administrative procedures, decentralisation, and delegation of power; clearly define the post-audit mechanism for each group of procedures that are reduced; link the delegation of power with the implementation capacity of localities, digital infrastructure, and data interoperability between ministries, sectors, and localities.”

“At the same time, it is necessary to ensure that the inspection, supervision, and handling mechanisms for violations are sufficiently deterrent, preventing legal loopholes that lead to losses, waste, and corruption,” she said.

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