China spends nearly $1 billion on Vietnamese durian

Photo: Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association

According to the Department of Customs, China spent $2.04 billion on Vietnamese fruit and vegetables during the first six months, an increase of nearly 25 per cent on-year.

Durian accounted for $988 million of the total, rising 43.4 per cent and making up 48.45 per cent of Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable export turnover to the Chinese market. Its export value was even higher than the combined value of dragon fruit, bananas, jackfruit, coconut, and mango.

Dragon fruit, bananas, and jackfruit generated $168.3 million, $150.3 million, and $126.6 million, respectively. Coconut exports nearly doubled, while dragon fruit, bananas, and mango all recorded declines.

Durian exports could maintain their upward momentum as supplies become more abundant. Dang Phuc Nguyen, Secretary-general of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, said the country’s largest durian-growing region, the Central Highlands, has only just entered its peak harvest season.

If the current growth rate is maintained, full-year durian exports are likely to record stronger growth than last year, he said.

Vietnamese durian is also gaining access to markets beyond China. In late July, India approved imports of fresh Vietnamese durian, opening the door to a market of more than 1.4 billion people.

However, Nguyen cautioned that a large population does not necessarily mean durian will sell quickly in India.

“The fruit remains relatively unfamiliar to most Indian consumers, while import tariffs, eating habits, and distribution networks will all take time to adapt,” he said.

In the initial stage, durian could find customers in major cities, imported fruit shops, premium retail chains, hotels, restaurants, and e-commerce platforms.

Frozen, dried, and processed durian products could also offer exporters a way to test the market while easing consumption pressure during the peak harvest season.

However, market access alone will not be enough to drive higher sales. Quality and traceability remain major challenges for Vietnamese durian exporters.