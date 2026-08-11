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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

China spends nearly $1 billion on Vietnamese durian

August 11, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Vietnam’s durian exports to China generated nearly $988 million in the first half of the year, up 43.4 per cent on-year.
Photo:
Photo: Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association

According to the Department of Customs, China spent $2.04 billion on Vietnamese fruit and vegetables during the first six months, an increase of nearly 25 per cent on-year.

Durian accounted for $988 million of the total, rising 43.4 per cent and making up 48.45 per cent of Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable export turnover to the Chinese market. Its export value was even higher than the combined value of dragon fruit, bananas, jackfruit, coconut, and mango.

Dragon fruit, bananas, and jackfruit generated $168.3 million, $150.3 million, and $126.6 million, respectively. Coconut exports nearly doubled, while dragon fruit, bananas, and mango all recorded declines.

Durian exports could maintain their upward momentum as supplies become more abundant. Dang Phuc Nguyen, Secretary-general of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, said the country’s largest durian-growing region, the Central Highlands, has only just entered its peak harvest season.

If the current growth rate is maintained, full-year durian exports are likely to record stronger growth than last year, he said.

Vietnamese durian is also gaining access to markets beyond China. In late July, India approved imports of fresh Vietnamese durian, opening the door to a market of more than 1.4 billion people.

However, Nguyen cautioned that a large population does not necessarily mean durian will sell quickly in India.

“The fruit remains relatively unfamiliar to most Indian consumers, while import tariffs, eating habits, and distribution networks will all take time to adapt,” he said.

In the initial stage, durian could find customers in major cities, imported fruit shops, premium retail chains, hotels, restaurants, and e-commerce platforms.

Frozen, dried, and processed durian products could also offer exporters a way to test the market while easing consumption pressure during the peak harvest season.

However, market access alone will not be enough to drive higher sales. Quality and traceability remain major challenges for Vietnamese durian exporters.

Inspiring signs for agricultural exports Inspiring signs for agricultural exports
Thailand increases spending on Vietnamese fruit and vegetables Thailand increases spending on Vietnamese fruit and vegetables
Durian growers require solutions for China's import restrictions Durian growers require solutions for China's import restrictions
Vietnam sets national standards to boost billion-dollar durian trade Vietnam sets national standards to boost billion-dollar durian trade
Vietnam’s durian exports hit $1 billion milestone Vietnam’s durian exports hit $1 billion milestone
Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports reach $7.8 billion in first 11 months Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports reach $7.8 billion in first 11 months
Durian and lobster exports surge on strong China demand Durian and lobster exports surge on strong China demand

By Thai An

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TagTag:
durian Vietnamese durian

Related Contents

Durian and lobster exports surge on strong China demand

Durian and lobster exports surge on strong China demand

Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports reach $7.8 billion in first 11 months

Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports reach $7.8 billion in first 11 months

Vietnam’s durian exports hit $1 billion milestone

Vietnam’s durian exports hit $1 billion milestone

Vietnam sets national standards to boost billion-dollar durian trade

Vietnam sets national standards to boost billion-dollar durian trade

Durian growers require solutions for China's import restrictions

Durian growers require solutions for China's import restrictions

Thailand increases spending on Vietnamese fruit and vegetables

Thailand increases spending on Vietnamese fruit and vegetables

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