Vietnam kicks off National E-commerce Week

November 06, 2025 | 19:18
(0) user say
The Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade held a press conference on November 4 to introduce Vietnam National E-commerce Week and Online Friday 2025.
Vietnam kicks off National E-commerce Week
The press conference on Vietnam National E-commerce Week and Online Friday 2025

The National E-commerce Week will be organised nationwide by the Ministry of Industry and Trade from November 13-17.

This year, the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy will collaborate with TikTok Shop, Industry and Trade Newspaper, relevant departments and agencies, provincial departments of industry and trade, trade associations, brands, businesses, and digital platforms within the e-commerce ecosystem to implement activities under the theme “Safe – Secure – Joyful.” These include:

  • Opening ceremony for Online Friday 2025, serving as the central event attracting millions of consumers and thousands of businesses.

  • Online Friday 2025 livestream series on participating platforms and applications, providing consumers with in-depth knowledge and information to distinguish genuine from counterfeit goods.

  • For the first time, the Online Friday season will feature live demonstrations and detailed guidance on identifying genuine and fake products, helping raise consumer awareness and skills in recognising authentic goods.

  • Experience and exhibition space showcasing genuine products and digital transformation solutions for businesses. Visitors can explore modern shopping technologies, experience convenient digital payment methods, and discover smart logistics services.

  • The event will also create networking opportunities for businesses to connect with service providers, foster cooperation, seek potential partners, and expand business development opportunities.

  • In addition, the National E-commerce Week will feature local Online Friday activities organised by provincial departments of industry and trade, trade promotion centres, and various companion campaigns from enterprises, sellers, and e-commerce platforms across the country.

Vietnam kicks off National E-commerce Week
Lai Viet Anh, deputy director general of the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy

At the press conference, Lai Viet Anh, deputy director general of the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy, noted that by 2024, the total e-commerce transaction value in Southeast Asia had exceeded $100 billion.

Among these, Vietnam’s e-commerce retail revenue reached $25 billion, making it one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the region, and in the top 10 globally, with over 60 million online shoppers.

However, she said, "One of the biggest challenges for consumers in online shopping remains concerns over product quality, including misleading advertising, low-quality or counterfeit goods, and discrepancies between advertised and actual products. This reality underscores the need for comprehensive and effective solutions to build a transparent and safe business environment, protecting both consumers and reputable businesses."

Nguyen Huu Tuan, director of the Centre for E-commerce and Digital Technology Development under the department said, “Consumers need to proactively equip themselves with knowledge, choose reputable sellers, carefully verify product information, and understand their rights. At the same time, participating sellers and businesses should enhance their responsibility by providing high-quality products and services, ensuring transparency, and complying with regulations, thereby building long-term trust and reputations in the digital marketplace.”

Beyond borders: Sunhouse and new era of Vietnamese brands on Amazon Beyond borders: Sunhouse and new era of Vietnamese brands on Amazon

Vietnamese manufacturers are increasingly embracing global markets through cross-border e-commerce, with Sunhouse emerging as one of the leading examples of this shift.
AI and big data reshape Vietnam’s e-commerce landscape AI and big data reshape Vietnam’s e-commerce landscape

Breakthroughs in AI and big data are ushering in a transformative era for Vietnam's e-commerce industry, considered a cornerstone in the nation's digital economy development. The deep application of these technologies is enabling Vietnamese businesses to restructure business models, optimise operations, and enhance competitiveness in the global digital marketplace.
E-commerce platforms and social networks face stricter responsibilities under draft law E-commerce platforms and social networks face stricter responsibilities under draft law

The government has submitted a draft law on e-commerce to require identity verification of livestream sellers and affiliate marketers through the national digital ID system, aimed to enhance transparency and protect consumers.

By Nguyen Huong

moit e-commerce online shopping

