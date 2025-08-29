Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Exhibition celebrates 80 years of Vietnam’s financial sector

August 29, 2025 | 12:46
(0) user say
The Ministry of Finance is running an exhibition booth themed “80 years of Vietnam's financial sector – creation and development”. This is part of the “National Achievements Exhibition” commemorating the 80th anniversary of National Day, which will run until September 5.
Exhibition “80 years of Vietnam's financial sector – creation and development”
Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang, and Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong (middle). Photo: Dung Minh

On the opening day of the exhibition, Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang and Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong, along with leaders of the Ministry of Finance (MoF), visited the exhibition.

The MoF's exhibition space spans 680 square metres, located in zone H8 at the National Exhibition Centre in Hanoi's Dong Anh, summarising the formation and major achievements of the finance sector over 80 years of building and developing alongside the nation.

Exhibition “80 years of Vietnam's financial sector – creation and development”
MoF leaders view the financial sector's history. Photo: Duc Minh

Featuring thousands of documents, photographs, and valuable artifacts, the MoF's exhibition booth introduces the images and activities of the ministry throughout different periods, using dynamic and engaging displays that creatively blend tradition and modernity. The exhibition affirms the role, growth, and significant contributions of the finance sector to the nation's struggles for independence, reunification, renovation, and international integration.

Exhibition “80 years of Vietnam's financial sector – creation and development”
The Statistics Office booth. Photo: Duc Minh

The ministry's exhibition space combines traditional and modern elements. A ceremonial area features the 80-year-old financial sector logo prominently displayed at the entrance, along with images of Party and state leaders with the financial sector. The exhibition focuses on creation and development, and the MoF's booth also includes a special display area titled “The Financial Sector Steadily Entering a New Era”.

Exhibition “80 years of Vietnam's financial sector – creation and development”
High technologies and digital transformation. Photo: Dung Minh

In addition, in zone H2, there are 16 booths representing 16 major groups and corporations under the MoF's management, including: Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group; Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group; Vietnam National Industry and Energy Group; Vietnam Electricity Group; Vietnam National Chemical Group; Vietnam National Coffee Corporation; Vietnam National Shipping Lines; State Capital Investment Corporation; Northern Food Corporation; Southern Food Corporation; Vietnam National Petroleum Group; Bao Viet Holdings; Airports Corporation of Vietnam; Vietnam Railways Corporation; Vietnam Airlines; Vietnam Expressway Corporation.

Exhibition “80 years of Vietnam's financial sector – creation and development”
Deputy Minister Phuong with MoF staff. Photo: Duc Minh

With the overarching theme of “Economic Locomotives”, these booths highlight the strategic and essential roles of these groups and corporations in leading key economic sectors, ensuring macroeconomic stability, promoting sustainable growth, and contributing to national construction and defence.

Short-term traders highlight risk from securities tax change Short-term traders highlight risk from securities tax change

A proposal to introduce a 20 per cent tax rate on net profits from securities trading is drawing significant attention from the investment community.
Vietnam and South Korea strengthen exchanges on stock market supervision Vietnam and South Korea strengthen exchanges on stock market supervision

A delegation from the Ministry of Finance (MoF) led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Duc Chi had a working session with the on August 25 in Seoul.
Strategic technology networks launched Strategic technology networks launched

In a defining step towards establishing a high-tech-driven economy, Vietnam has launched three new high-level technology networks, including quantum technology, cybersecurity, and aerospace and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Vietnam and UN plan to enhance development cooperation Vietnam and UN plan to enhance development cooperation

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong and United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Pauline Tamesis co-chaired a meeting of the Joint Steering Committee (JSC) on cooperation between Vietnam and the UN on August 27.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ministry of Finance (MoF) National Day national exhibition

Related Contents

Vietnam and UN plan to enhance development cooperation

Vietnam and UN plan to enhance development cooperation

Strategic technology networks launched

Strategic technology networks launched

Vietnam and South Korea strengthen exchanges on stock market supervision

Vietnam and South Korea strengthen exchanges on stock market supervision

Thai Nguyen province to make mark at National Day exhibition in capital

Thai Nguyen province to make mark at National Day exhibition in capital

Jets and helicopters take to Hanoi skies ahead of National Day

Jets and helicopters take to Hanoi skies ahead of National Day

Hanoi breaks ground on Ngoc Hoi Bridge to boost regional connectivity

Hanoi breaks ground on Ngoc Hoi Bridge to boost regional connectivity

Vietnam eases policy approval requirements, simplifies foreign and outbound investments

Vietnam eases policy approval requirements, simplifies foreign and outbound investments

Legislation gives government flexibility for loan guarantees

Legislation gives government flexibility for loan guarantees

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Vietnam raises taxable revenue threshold for household businesses to VND500 million

Vietnam raises taxable revenue threshold for household businesses to VND500 million

Vietnam’s M&A market opens new opportunities amid strong economic momentum

Vietnam’s M&A market opens new opportunities amid strong economic momentum

FDI in Vietnam jumps on additional capital and share purchases

FDI in Vietnam jumps on additional capital and share purchases

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Energy efficiency in buildings tops organisations’ infrastructure priorities

Energy efficiency in buildings tops organisations’ infrastructure priorities

How smart infrastructure and digitalisation power the systemic transition

How smart infrastructure and digitalisation power the systemic transition

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Kim Long deal marks turning point for Vietnam’s auto industry

Kim Long deal marks turning point for Vietnam’s auto industry

Pernod Ricard Vietnam supports flood-hit localities

Pernod Ricard Vietnam supports flood-hit localities

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020