Exhibition celebrates 80 years of Vietnam’s financial sector

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang, and Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong (middle). Photo: Dung Minh

On the opening day of the exhibition, Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang and Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong, along with leaders of the Ministry of Finance (MoF), visited the exhibition.

The MoF's exhibition space spans 680 square metres, located in zone H8 at the National Exhibition Centre in Hanoi's Dong Anh, summarising the formation and major achievements of the finance sector over 80 years of building and developing alongside the nation.

MoF leaders view the financial sector's history. Photo: Duc Minh

Featuring thousands of documents, photographs, and valuable artifacts, the MoF's exhibition booth introduces the images and activities of the ministry throughout different periods, using dynamic and engaging displays that creatively blend tradition and modernity. The exhibition affirms the role, growth, and significant contributions of the finance sector to the nation's struggles for independence, reunification, renovation, and international integration.

The Statistics Office booth. Photo: Duc Minh

The ministry's exhibition space combines traditional and modern elements. A ceremonial area features the 80-year-old financial sector logo prominently displayed at the entrance, along with images of Party and state leaders with the financial sector. The exhibition focuses on creation and development, and t he MoF's booth also includes a special display area titled “The Financial Sector Steadily Entering a New Era”.

High technologies and digital transformation. Photo: Dung Minh

In addition, in zone H2, there are 16 booths representing 16 major groups and corporations under the MoF's management, including: Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group; Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group; Vietnam National Industry and Energy Group; Vietnam Electricity Group; Vietnam National Chemical Group; Vietnam National Coffee Corporation; Vietnam National Shipping Lines; State Capital Investment Corporation; Northern Food Corporation; Southern Food Corporation; Vietnam National Petroleum Group; Bao Viet Holdings; Airports Corporation of Vietnam; Vietnam Railways Corporation; Vietnam Airlines; Vietnam Expressway Corporation.

Deputy Minister Phuong with MoF staff. Photo: Duc Minh

With the overarching theme of “Economic Locomotives”, these booths highlight the strategic and essential roles of these groups and corporations in leading key economic sectors, ensuring macroeconomic stability, promoting sustainable growth, and contributing to national construction and defence.

