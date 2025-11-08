Vietnam’s semiconductor industry drive gains global momentum

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung at SemiExpo Vietnam 2025

The year 2025 marks the second edition of SemiExpo Vietnam, an international-scale event bringing together over 5,000 delegates and more than 200 booths from the world's leading technology corporations.

Dung said, "SemiExpo is not only a platform for investment connection and knowledge exchange, but also a symbol of cooperation, creativity, and Vietnam's aspiration to advance in the new technological era."

He is stressed that the world is entering deeply into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, marked by breakthroughs in strategic technologies, particularly semiconductors and AI. Vietnam views this as a golden opportunity to accelerate economic restructuring towards modernisation, with science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as the pillars of fast and sustainable development.

Guided by the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in sci-tech and digital transformation, the National Assembly has institutionalised this direction through several new laws, including the Law on the Digital Technology Industry, to create a legal framework that fosters strategic technology sectors, especially semiconductors.

The government has established a National Steering Committee for Semiconductor Industry Development, issued the Vietnam Semiconductor Industry Development Strategy, and launched a national-scale semiconductor workforce development programme. Alongside these initiatives are a series of exceptional incentives on investment, taxation, and land, the creation of a Semiconductor Investment Support Fund, and an open legal environment for the high-tech ecosystem.

DPM Dung emphasised, “Vietnam not only facilitates but actively opens the way for investors to grow together.”

Vietnam is converging multiple favourable conditions for semiconductor industry development, a stable political system, strong macroeconomic fundamentals, a strategic geopolitical location, and a large pool of skilled, competitively priced workers. Global technology giants such as Samsung, NVIDIA, and Foxconn are expanding their presence and deepening their investments in Vietnam.

Opening ceremony of SemiExpo Vietnam 2025

Vietnam's roadmap for semiconductor industry development focuses on five key priorities:

Institutions and investment policies: Vietnam is perfecting its legal framework and incentive mechanisms aligned with international standards, ensuring competitiveness in attracting investment, particularly in energy, taxation, land, technology transfer, intellectual property, and sandbox mechanisms for high-tech enterprises.

High-quality human resources: Identified as the “core of the core”, Vietnam is implementing a national semiconductor workforce programme linking training, research, and enterprises; promoting STEM education; offering top incentives for students in digital technology; and establishing special regimes for experts, scientists, and chief engineers.

Strategic investment attraction: The highest incentives are reserved for projects across the semiconductor value chain (from research and development (R&D), design, manufacturing, packaging, to testing), with priority for advanced, high value-added, eco-friendly technologies, and technology transfer commitments.

Infrastructure development: Vietnam is building IC design centres, R&D hubs, international-standard semiconductor testing facilities, and shared labs in potential localities. The country is also planning a network of Digital Technology Parks, data centres, and clean energy infrastructure, including preferential electricity pricing for chip and electronics manufacturing.

International cooperation: Vietnam seeks deeper integration into the global semiconductor supply chain, strengthening ties with strategic partners and encouraging joint ventures between Vietnamese and foreign enterprises on the principle of mutual benefit.

“Developing the semiconductor industry is not a short-term race, but a long-term journey of vision, determination, and aspiration,” DPM Dung emphasised.

SemiExpo Vietnam 2025 stands as a testament to this collaborative spirit, where ministries, localities, enterprises, and international partners join hands to build Vietnam's high-tech industrial foundation.

“With the motto "New thinking – Fast action – Real results", I strongly believe that with the joint efforts of the government, business community, scientists, and international partners, Vietnam will soon affirm its rightful position on the global semiconductor map, becoming a centre of innovation and an essential link in the global technology value chain, for a fast-growing, sustainable, prosperous, and strong Vietnam,” he concluded.

MoU exchange between the National Innovation Centre and its partners

At the opening ceremony, Dung and two deputy ministers witnessed an MoU exchange between the National Innovation Centre (NIC) and its partners, including Tektronix, MUFG Bank, and SEMI.

Additionally, also at the opening ceremony of SemiExpo Vietnam 2025, the NIC honoured several companies and organisations that have made big contributions to the development of Vietnam's semiconductor industry. They include Amkor, Coherent, Marvell, Besi, FPT, Hyphen Deux, Cadence, and Taiwan Tech.

Vietnam Semiconductor Distinguished Industry Award

