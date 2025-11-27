Corporate

Vietnam targets 2026 'biohub' with AI-driven biotech push

November 27, 2025 | 14:00
(0) user say
Vietnam is emerging as a serious contender in biotech as AI accelerates breakthroughs in research, diagnostics and drug discovery. With world-class partners lining up and domestic capabilities reaching international standards, a regional 'biohub' is now within reach.

On November 26, at a working session between Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung and the Vietnam Innovation Network (VIN) at the National Innovation Centre (NIC) in Hoa Lac, Cao Anh Tuan, founder and CEO of Genetica, outlined how the convergence of biotech and AI could position Vietnam to establish its first regional biohub as early as 2026, identifying biomedical technology as one of the country’s most critical strategic sectors.

Vietnam targets 2026 'biohub' with AI-driven biotech push

Genetica's Tuan noted that while semiconductors and AI dominate current policy debates, biotechnology stands at a different inflection point, saying, "2026 could be a golden moment for biotech. AI now contributes tremendously to biotech. What used to be possible only in the US can now be done in many other countries, including Vietnam."

He explained that the convergence of biotech and AI is opening major opportunities for Vietnam. AI can shorten drug development time by up to 70 per cent and significantly improve the precision of gene therapies, while Vietnam still has to import treatment regimens worth millions of dollars.

In fact, Genetica’s collaborative models with Stanford University, Hanoi Medical University, and US-standard laboratories demonstrate that Vietnam is fully capable of establishing a regional-scale biohub.

Tuan added, “In the near future, we plan to partner with major global technology corporations to transform our gene-decoding lab into a biohub for precision medicine and for applying AI in new drug development.”

He noted that many leading global enterprises are now establishing AI-focused companies to 'read' drugs, build biohubs, and run clinical trials for AI-developed pharmaceuticals.

“I am very impatient, every 2–3 weeks, friends from the US text me: ‘The opportunity is here, why aren’t you seizing it?’ Many top experts are ready to support us. Professors at Microsoft also text: ‘When will you have something concrete so we can talk to Bill Gates?’” he said.

Given the significant opportunities and concerns, Tuan asked the DPM, “We hope biotech can have a regulatory sandbox. To make this sandbox possible, we need an introduction letter to organisations willing to support us, such as Nvidia. We want this introduction from Nvidia and NIC to engage with Google, Microsoft, and bring leading global experts to Vietnam.”

Nvidia has already launched several AI collaborations in Vietnam, and Tuan hopes these partnerships will help introduce advanced biotech technologies, putting the country on the regional map.

“By around mid-January, we plan to announce a transformation to establish a biohub in Vietnam, similar to Google DeepMind, but focused on biotech,” he shared.

Responding to the proposal, DPM Dung welcomed the initiative and stated, “The introduction letter will be ready tomorrow.” He assigned NIC to issue the letter immediately to Genetica to help build the biohub in Vietnam.

Vietnam targets 2026 'biohub' with AI-driven biotech push
DPM Nguyen Chi Dung

At the meeting, DPM Dung noted that AI, semiconductors, cybersecurity, quantum computing, robotics, automation, aerospace, unmanned aerial vehicles, advanced materials, and biotechnology are strategic technologies crucial for national competitiveness in the digital era and for driving green, circular economic growth.

“These technologies present major development opportunities and are essential for Vietnam to accelerate its integration into global value chains,” he said.

To develop these sectors, he explained that Vietnam must build an overarching strategy to master core technologies; develop high-quality workers; establish technological infrastructure and shared laboratory systems; and boost innovation and create a comprehensive ecosystem for these industries. The state plays a decisive leadership role in connecting government, enterprises, and academia.

The DPM delivered a heartfelt call to Vietnamese intellectuals worldwide, saying, "I call on experts, scientists, and entrepreneurs within VIN, at home and abroad, to unite in turning ideas into action and intellectual potential into real strength, so we can lead Vietnam into a new era of development and lasting prosperity."

Dung urged the Ministry of Finance to explore innovative mechanisms for mobilising and allocating resources efficiently, while developing the NIC into the core of a strategic technology ecosystem, supported by targeted research and development policies and tax and credit incentives. The Ministry of Science and Technology was tasked with commissioning key scientific projects, refining standards and intellectual property frameworks for emerging technologies, and actively encouraging the commercialisation of strategic products.

The VIN will need to build robust research teams, develop prototype products, proactively identify priority projects, and collaborate closely with the NIC to implement major technology programmes.

Vietnam bets on AI and semiconductors to drive tech transformation Vietnam bets on AI and semiconductors to drive tech transformation

A SEMIExpo Vietnam 2025 conference spotlighted AI and semiconductors as the dual engines powering the country’s technological leap.
High-tech law aims to boost innovation and investment High-tech law aims to boost innovation and investment

The amended High-Tech Law is set to strengthen the legal framework for high-tech development and boost the country’s technological and innovation capacity.
Harnessing 5G-AI convergence: growth catalyst and infrastructure pressure Harnessing 5G-AI convergence: growth catalyst and infrastructure pressure

The convergence of 5G and AI is opening new growth avenues for Vietnam’s digital economy, however, experts warn that mounting infrastructure strain, shortages of high-quality human resources, and regulatory gaps are emerging as critical bottlenecks.

By Nguyen Huong

TagTag:
NIC Genetica biotech

