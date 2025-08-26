Corporate

Strategic technology networks launched

August 26, 2025 | 15:57
(0) user say
In a defining step towards establishing a high-tech-driven economy, Vietnam has launched three new high-level technology networks, including quantum technology, cybersecurity, and aerospace and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Strategic technology networks launched
Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung presided over the launch ceremony on August 25, highlighting the nation's resolve to harness scientific expertise and intelligence for economic progress.

“To become a developed, high-income country by 2045, we must unlock all resources, ensure fast and sustainable growth, and put science, technology, and innovation at the core,” he emphasised. “Vietnam cannot afford to lag behind, we must seize opportunities, make breakthroughs, and assert our national position.”

The three networks are components of the Vietnam Innovation Network, which has been supported by the National Innovation Centre (NIC) since 2018. Their establishment aims to concretise the Party and state's policies on valuing and attracting talent, embracing global technological advancements, and maximising the intellectual resources of the entire nation, particularly Vietnamese experts and intellectuals living abroad.

The inauguration of these networks marks a pivotal moment in Vietnam's technological landscape. Each platform is tailored to foster collaboration among researchers, industries, and experts in their respective fields, with the shared goal of elevating the country's global competitiveness and integrating into key international value chains.

Strategic technology networks launched
The NIC and partners exchanging agreements

At the ceremony, the NIC and its partners signed several cooperation agreements. Sovico Group pledged support for the NIC in expanding the Vietnam Innovation and Entrepreneurship Network. VNQuantum, ViSecurity, and UAV Vietnam also reached agreements with domestic and international partners to promote the research, development, and application of strategic technologies.

VNQuantum was launched with the vision of placing Vietnam on the global quantum map. ViSecurity aims to develop 'Make in Vietnam' brand solutions to protect critical digital infrastructure. UAV Vietnam wants to transform the country from a consumption market into a producer in the aerospace industry.

The networks are expected to become a solid platform, unlocking potential and connecting top minds to drive a knowledge-based, resilient, and prosperous economy.

DPM Dung called the three networks “extended arms” of the government, ministries, and enterprises, participating in strategy-making, policy design, and the promotion of research and application.

“Alongside the semiconductor and AI networks launched last year, they will become nuclei of innovation in Vietnam's strategic technology ecosystem,” he said.

Strategic technology networks launched
Three networks in strategic technologies launch

Deputy Minister of Finance Do Thanh Trung said the initiative would build a strong community of Vietnamese talents worldwide.

“With these networks, we are gradually shaping a global Vietnamese intelligence ecosystem,” he said. “They will become a core force to help our country catch up, keep pace, and even move ahead in several critical sectors.”

The three new networks are part of the Vietnam Innovation and Entrepreneurship Network under the NIC. So far, the centre has supported the creation of 10 networks across 22 countries and territories, connecting more than 2,000 experts, chief engineers, and lead architects in key industries.

Alongside, there are five strategic networks working with universities, research institutes, and businesses to tackle major challenges facing the country.

Vietnam Innovation Network in South Korea to grow tech Vietnam Innovation Network in South Korea to grow tech

Party General Secretary To Lam has urged the Vietnam Innovation Network in South Korea to spearhead initiatives and foster connections that bring global expertise and cutting-edge advancements to Vietnam.
Dialogue highlights role of innovation in advancing Vietnam's private economy Dialogue highlights role of innovation in advancing Vietnam's private economy

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Tam has met with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to deepen cooperation on policy development aimed at fostering Vietnam's private sector.
Dassault Systèmes, NIC accelerate Vietnam's semiconductor rise Dassault Systèmes, NIC accelerate Vietnam's semiconductor rise

Dassault Systèmes and the National Innovation Center (NIC) on August 20 joined forces to host the Business Leaders Forum in Hanoi, attracting 70 senior executives from the semiconductor, technology, government, and academic sectors.

By Nguyen Huong

TagTag:
NIC Ministry of Finance (MoF) quantum

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

