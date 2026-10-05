Electronics exports reach $175.4 billion in the first nine months. Photo: baodautu.vn

The figure is expected to exceed $200 billion in just over a month. With these export results, Vietnam continues to affirm its role as a major electronics manufacturing hub for the global market.

Electronics exports have increased sharply since last year and maintain an average monthly turnover of nearly $20 billion.

According to statistics, in September alone, the entire electronics industry achieved export sales of $28.73 billion, of which the electronics and computer group accounted for $22.56 billion, equalling an increase of 112.7 per cent compared to the figure of September 2025, while mobile phones accounted for $6.17 billion, an increase of 14.3 per cent on-year.

In the first three quarters of 2026, export value in this sector was estimated at $175.4 billion, with electronics and computers accounting for $123.6 billion, and telephones $51.7 billion, signifying growth of 59.6 per cent, and 18.8 per cent on-year, simultaneously.

The rapid increases signify Vietnam's increasingly deep involvement in the global electronics supply chain, which is basically driven by global foreign-invested corporations such as Samsung, LG, Amkor Technology, Foxconn, Luxshare, and Goertek.

Regarding the import turnover, in September 2026 alone, import turnover of electronics, computers, and components reached $27.1 billion, a 93.7 per cent increase compared to September 2025.

For the first nine months of the year, imports of this group of goods surged to $188.9 billion, a 71.7 per cent growth on-year; imports of telephones and components decreased slightly by 0.8 per cent, reaching $8.1 billion. Total electronics imports for the nine months totalled $197 billion.

After nine months, total electronics exports and imports exceeded $372 billion, accounting for approximately 42 per cent of the country's total exports and imports. The trade balance remained in deficit.

The fourth quarter of each year is the peak export season. With signed orders from many businesses, it is predicted that exports in the fourth quarter will continue to maintain high performance, bringing the total exports of the entire industry in 2026 to a new peak, estimated at $235-245 billion.

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