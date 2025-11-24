Corporate

New Vietnam–Australia network aims to advance smart agriculture

November 24, 2025 | 15:16
(0) user say
The Vietnam – Australia Sustainable Agriculture Network (VASAN) has been launched to promote collaboration in sustainable farming practices between academia and industry.
New Vietnam–Australia network aims to advance smart agriculture

On November 12, the launch ceremony took place at Nong Lam University in Ho Chi Minh City. The initiative stems from a strategic partnership between Nong Lam University and the University of Southern Queensland, supported by Austrade and AgriS, a high-tech agriculture group. As part of VASAN, AgriS will act as the industry lead and serve on the network’s executive board, highlighting its role in fostering multi-stakeholder collaboration.

VASAN aims to become a reputable, independent academic–research platform connecting universities, research institutes, businesses, non-governmental organisations, and government agencies of both countries. The network operates under a bilateral rotating co-chair model, with one unit from each side serving as co-chair in turn.

Through annual conferences, thematic activities, and academic exchanges, VASAN aims to strengthen academic linkages to encourage innovation, facilitate knowledge exchange, and formulate joint agricultural initiatives, thereby supporting Vietnam's transition towards a green economy through sustainable agricultural solutions.

At the event, Nguyen Tat Toan, rector of Ho Chi Minh City University of Agriculture and Forestry, said, "VASAN is not just an academic network but also a gateway connecting knowledge, research, and innovation between Vietnam and Australia. With the support of Australian knowledge institutions and business partners, we believe the network will create practical value, contributing to the goal of Vietnam's green, sustainable, and modern agriculture."

Emma McDonald, deputy consul general of Australia in Ho Chi Minh City, said, “We are proud to partner with VASAN and support the network in connecting with Australian universities and businesses, fostering partnerships aligned with government priorities, and backing its upcoming activities. I believe VASAN will create innovative projects that deliver sustainable value to both countries.”

New Vietnam–Australia network aims to advance smart agriculture
Emma McDonald, deputy consul general of Australia in Ho Chi Minh City

With its expertise in applied agronomy and agribusiness, AgriS will contribute to the network by connecting academic research with practical application and providing strategic consultation, especially in key areas such as agritech, sustainable production, and climate-smart adaptation solutions, to ensure VASAN's activities remain closely aligned with market needs.

Since 2022, AgriS has made strategic investments in Queensland and established strong partnerships with the Queensland Department of Primary Industries and Trade and Investment Queensland. AgriS collaborates with Austrade, the Australian government's trade and investment development agency, to build research and development centres and implement a high-tech circular agriculture model in raw material areas.

In August, AgriS partnered with Queensland and the Tay Ninh People's Committee to organise a conference on sustainable and high-tech agriculture. AgriS Global Mind Australia aims to foster links between Tay Ninh and Queensland for smart, circular agricultural development.

Vietnam – Australia Sustainable Agriculture Network launched
Tran Tan Viet, a member of the board of directors at AgriS, meets with Emma McDonald, deputy consul general of Australia in Ho Chi Minh City

Tran Tan Viet, a board member at AgriS, said, “Tackling climate change requires close links between universities, research institutes, and businesses. AgriS works with scientific institutions to turn knowledge into technology that reduces emissions, boosts productivity, and benefits communities. Science leads, business executes, communities gain – this is our contribution to a sustainable future.”

Vietnam – Australia Sustainable Agriculture Network launched

Joining the VASAN executive board strengthens AgriS’s strategic partnership with Australia, particularly Queensland, a major hub for agricultural science. In this role, AgriS will act as a strategic connector, implementing the collaborative '5-house model' linking government, scientists, enterprises, farmers, and financial institutions to develop smart, sustainable agriculture and generate long-term value for Vietnam, Australia, and the wider Southeast Asia region.

AgriS teams up with ITOCHU to advance alternative sweeteners AgriS teams up with ITOCHU to advance alternative sweeteners

AgriS, Vietnam's leading high-tech agricultural enterprise, has signed an MoU with ITOCHU, one of Japan's largest general trading and investment corporations.
AgriS chairlady named among Fortune's 100 Most Powerful Women in Asia AgriS chairlady named among Fortune's 100 Most Powerful Women in Asia

Dang Huynh Uc My (Omi Dang), chairlady of the board of directors at AgriS, has been named on Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Asia 2025 list.
AgriS, DEG strengthen partnership for sustainable agriculture AgriS, DEG strengthen partnership for sustainable agriculture

Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa JSC (AgriS) has strengthened its partnership with Germany's DEG to advance sustainable, high-tech agriculture in Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Sustainable Agriculture Network Vietnam Australia Collaboration Circular Agriculture Model Smart Sustainable Solutions AgriS TTC AgriS Vietnam-Australia The Vietnam – Australia Sustainable Agriculture Network

