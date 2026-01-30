Vietnam–Singapore partnership strengthens board leadership

On January 29, in Singapore, the VIETSTAR Institute of Management and Consulting and the Singapore Institute of Directors (SID) expanded their collaboration to deepen board-level engagement, leadership development, and corporate governance practices between Vietnam and Singapore.

The expanded cooperation was witnessed by Lim Boon Heng, former Cabinet Minister of Singapore and former chairman and senior advisor of Temasek Holdings, alongside senior figures from SID including John Lim, honorary fellow and former chair, and Yeoh Oon Jin, chair of the Singapore Institute of Directors.

Under the framework of the collaboration, the two organisations will focus on three key areas: co-organising the Vietnam-Singapore Board Forum (VSBF); strengthening board and C-suite capabilities in Vietnamese enterprises; and supporting the development of a recognition system that promotes effective board directorship and good corporate governance practices.

A central pillar of the collaboration is the VSBF, a platform designed to foster peer learning, dialogue, and collaboration among board directors from both countries. The forum aims to support sustainable growth by strengthening governance practices and encouraging cross-border partnerships across Southeast Asia and beyond.

The sixth edition of VSBF is scheduled to take place in Haiphong and Halong Bay on June 25-27, Lim Boon Heng, who has been involved in previous editions of the forum, will serve as senior advisor to VSBF 2026.

The forum will examine how boards can align profit, purpose, and performance to achieve sustainable growth amid accelerating technological, economic, and geopolitical change. Discussions will centre on three sub-themes: strategic alignment through hybrid sustainability models; financial sustainability and access to green capital for regional expansion; and operational excellence through the application of AI to drive growth and measurable sustainability outcomes.

Building on SID’s more than 25 years of experience in advancing the directorship profession and championing good governance, SID and VIETSTAR will continue to jointly design and deliver customised board-level programmes for Vietnamese C-level executives and directors. These initiatives will also include whole-of-board solutions tailored to the needs of Vietnamese enterprises.

Content will address areas such as sustainable development strategies, the governance implications of AI and emerging technologies, and effective board dynamics. Since 2022, joint training activities delivered by the two organisations have reached more than 100 board chairs, directors, and C-level executives from Vietnamese companies and state-owned enterprises, including PetroVietnam.

The collaboration will also support the development of a recognition system for Vietnamese companies and business leaders that demonstrate excellence in board directorship and corporate governance. SID will share its experience in designing and administering corporate awards to help establish a framework that elevates governance standards and professional directorship practices in Vietnam.

Commenting on the broader context, Lim Boon Heng said, “In a fractured and fragile world, boards must embrace stewardship grounded in long-term value - doing well, doing right and doing good, to help build a sustainable future for ASEAN. The road to sustainable development, inclusive growth, and regional resilience will require deep cooperation. It will require bold decisions from business leaders and governments alike. And it will require forums like VSBF to continue serving as a trusted bridge to build connections across borders and sectors.”

Pham Thi Thu Hang, CEO of VIETSTAR, said, "By upgrading our partnership with the Singapore Institute of Directors, we are not just discussing good governance, new technology, sustainable finance, we are actively empowering Vietnamese C-Suite leaders to operationalise sustainability. In the era of the 'Future Enterprise,' our goal is to provide the strategic roadmap and global network necessary for businesses to align profit with purpose and achieve truly resilient, long-term growth."

Terence Quek, CEO of SID, said, “The expanded partnership between SID and VIETSTAR will enable us to open up more learning and networking opportunities for our growing membership base, allowing for the cross-border exchange of best practices on directorship, governance, and sustainable development. By working together, we hope to help Vietnamese and Singaporean directors be more competitive regionally and globally.”

VSBF 2025 tackles governance and sustainability challenges The 2025 Vietnam Singapore Board Forum (VSBF) took place in Hanoi on June 13, bringing together over 150 senior international leaders and experts from governments and corporations to address pressing governance challenges and sustainability imperatives.