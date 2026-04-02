Ho Chi Minh City advances low-emission private vehicles

The southern metropolis is accelerating solutions to reduce emissions in the transport sector in response to climate change and to improve air quality. As a major economic hub with a population of over 13 million and travel demand largely dependent on private vehicles, the city is facing increasing pressure from traffic congestion, environmental pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions.

The workshop is part of the Climate Promise initiative, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with support from the Japanese government. Under this initiative, UNDP has conducted a comprehensive technical study to provide a scientific and practical basis for policy measures, identifying investment priorities, and proposing feasible solutions to accelerate the transition towards cleaner private vehicles in Ho Chi Minh City.

Bui Hoai An, deputy director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction said, “Green transport development is not only a trend but also a crucial foundation and driving force for socioeconomic development in countries around the world. In Vietnam, advancing green transport is not merely a requirement but a significant breakthrough."

"It is not merely about technology application but also represents a comprehensive transformation in institutions, human resources, and national governance. It also serves as a catalyst for building and developing a domestic industry with technological self-reliance, particularly in strategic technologies, while encouraging deep, effective, and substantive cooperation,” An said.

Speaking at the workshop, Francesca Nardini, deputy resident representative of UNDP in Vietnam said, “Through this initiative, we are working closely with the Vietnamese government to translate national climate commitments into concrete, evidence-based actions.”

“A key message emerging from this process is that there is no one-size-fits-all solution. A successful transition requires a comprehensive and integrated approach that combines policy, investment, and partnerships, while mobilising government leadership, private sector innovation, and public participation,” she said.

The workshop presented and discussed key topics, including comparisons of low-emission vehicle technologies, assessments of market and infrastructure readiness, analyses of user behaviour, and policy mechanisms and investment opportunities. Participants also exchanged views on priority actions and potential pilot models to be implemented in the near future, to encourage public–private partnerships and develop a clean transport ecosystem.

The outcomes and recommendations from the workshop will support Ho Chi Minh City in refining policies, guiding investment, and implementing concrete solutions to accelerate the transition to low-emission private transport in the future.

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