Gulf of Tonkin pollution to be tackled with UN-backed project

The project document was signed on July 15. The four-year initiative will address excess nutrient pollution from rural domestic wastewater, agriculture, and aquaculture flowing through the Red River Delta into coastal waters – a major cause of eutrophication and marine hypoxia that threaten coastal ecosystems, biodiversity, fisheries, and the livelihoods of millions.

The project is part of the GEF-8 Clean and Healthy Ocean Integrated Programme, a global initiative spanning 15 countries to reduce coastal pollution and restore marine ecosystem health.

Highlighting the vision behind the initiative, Vinod Ahuja, FAO Representative in Vietnam, explained the need to look beyond individual sectors. “It calls for integrated water resources management that connects upstream and downstream areas, land and sea, science and policy, and national priorities with local actions,” he said.

"This initiative represents an important opportunity to strengthen cross-sectoral cooperation and encourage more coherent governance of Vietnam's water resources, coastal ecosystems and environmental quality," he added.

The project adopts an integrated Source-to-Sea approach, recognising that improving the health of the Gulf of Tonkin requires coordinated action across entire river basins. It will tackle pollution through four integrated streams: improving nutrient flow modelling and monitoring, recommending green policy incentives, piloting innovative Best Management Practices, including nature-based solutions, and promoting regional knowledge sharing.

Pilot activities will focus on priority irrigation and drainage systems of the Red River Delta, as well as internationally important coastal wetlands in its coastal provinces.

By strengthening the science-policy interface and promoting practical, scalable solutions, the project is expected to restore 35,000 hectares of degraded ecosystems, improve management practices across 230,000 ha of landscapes, contribute to healthier coastal and marine ecosystems, and enhance the resilience of communities that depend on the Red River Delta and the Gulf of Tonkin for their livelihoods.

The initiative also complements its ongoing sister project, GEF-8 ERIP, in the Upper Red River Basin, with both initiatives advancing an integrated approach that links upstream ecosystem restoration with downstream water quality improvement and coastal ecosystem conservation.

Asia-Pacific ministers meet FAO to boost food security Ministers from across Asia and the Pacific have gathered in Brunei to discuss collaboration on food security and agricultural development with the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Hoa Binh-Xuan Mai water treatment plant inaugurated On April 30, The Private Infrastructure Development Group and AquaOne celebrated the inauguration of the Hoa Binh–Xuan Mai water treatment plant.