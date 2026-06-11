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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VinFast posts $920 million revenue in Q1

June 11, 2026 | 13:57
(0) user say
In the first quarter of 2026, VinFast recorded revenues of $920.7 million, an increase of 41.7 per cent from the same period last year.
VinFast posts $920 million revenue in Q1

On June 8, VinFast announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter. The company noted revenue growth was driven by strong growth in electric vehicle sales volumes in Vietnam, together with contributions from overseas markets such as India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

In the first quarter of 2026, VinFast delivered 58,577 electric vehicles (EVs), representing an increase of 61 per cent from the same period last year. International markets accounted for approximately 8 per cent of total deliveries during the quarter.

In Vietnam, VinFast’s EV deliveries in the first quarter of 2026 increased by 53 per cent on-year. The company maintained its position as the number one original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the domestic automotive market since September 2024.

Southeast Asia and India continue to be key growth markets for VinFast. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, VinFast ranked number one BEV brand in the Philippines, fourth in India and eighth in Indonesia.

The company also delivered 143,136 units of e-scooters and e-bikes in the first quarter, representing an increase of 219 per cent from the first quarter of 2025.

In March alone, VinFast received more than 135,000 e-scooter orders and shipped over 93,000 e-scooters to dealers in Vietnam.

VinFast currently holds the leading position in Vietnam’s electric motorcycle market and, in March, expanded its share of the overall motorcycle market (including both electric and internal combustion engine models) to 17 per cent.

VinFast continued to expand its retail and after-sales network as part of its global expansion strategy. By the end of the first quarter, customers can purchase VinFast EVs from 447 showrooms globally.

Pham Nhat Quan Anh, chairman of VinFast, said, “VinFast has entered a new phase focused on disciplined execution, long-term sustainability, and scalable growth."

"As we continue expanding globally, we remain committed to strengthening our operational foundation, enhancing capital efficiency, and advancing our transition towards a more asset-light and resilient business model in Vietnam. We believe the long-term global shift toward electrification, supported by increasing focus on energy security and operating efficiency, continues to create meaningful opportunities for VinFast across our core markets,” Quan Anh said.

Looking ahead, VinFast plans to further grow its presence through various distribution models, with dealership partnerships remaining the primary channel. To support market demand, the company plans to strengthen its manufacturing, assembly and distribution capabilities across international markets where it currently operates.

Green SM extends lead in Vietnam's ride-hailing market to over 54 per cent Green SM extends lead in Vietnam's ride-hailing market to over 54 per cent

Green SM continues to widen its lead in Vietnam’s ride-hailing market in the first quarter, capturing over 54 per cent market share and maintaining its top position for 18 consecutive months.
VinFast divests EV manufacturing operations for asset-light strategy VinFast divests EV manufacturing operations for asset-light strategy

VinFast Auto Ltd., Vietnam’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has announced a significant corporate restructuring that involves divesting its domestic car manufacturing operations to focus on brand management and design.
VinFast expands global aftersales network with 29 partners VinFast expands global aftersales network with 29 partners

VinFast signed MOUs with 29 aftersales partners at its 2026 Global Business Conference, strengthening its international service network.

By Thanh Van

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