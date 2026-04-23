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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VinFast deliveres over 58,000 EVs globally in Q1

April 23, 2026 | 17:24
(0) user say
VinFast delivered 58,577 electric vehicles globally in the first quarter, a 61 per cent increase on-year.
VinFast deliveres over 58,000 EVs globally in Q1

VinFast on April 22 announced its preliminary vehicle deliveries for the first quarter of 2026. Accordingly, the Limo Green and the VF 3 were VinFast’s two best-selling models with cumulative deliveries of 12,693 and 11,088 vehicles, respectively.

The carmaker also delivered 8,490 VF 5 vehicles, 7,819 VF 6 vehicles, 5,080 VF 7 vehicles, 3,809 Minio Green vehicles, and 3,741 VF MPV 7 vehicles during the period.

The company also delivered 143,136 e-scooters and e-bikes in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 219 per cent increase on-year. This growth reflects the strong momentum of the green transition and further reinforces VinFast’s solid position and growing influence in Vietnam’s motorbike market.

The company also announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 before market opens on June 8.

At Vingroup's AGM in Hanoi on April 22, Vingroup chairman and founder Pham Nhat Vuong said that VinFast sets a goal to deliver about 300,000 vehicles globally in 2026, including approximately 200,000 units in Vietnam.

"We are restructuring VinFast’s operations on a global scale. Under the plan, VinFast is expected to begin turning a profit by 2027. In the Vietnamese market, VinFast is already becoming profitable as early as this year," Vuong said.

For the full year 2025, VinFast delivered 196,919 electric vehicles, representing a 102 per cent increase on-year.

To facilitate its growth, the carmaker continues to expand its overseas footprint in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The company has launched new manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu and Subang, alongside its new domestic plant in Ha Tinh.

Vingroup set for $350 million international bond issuance Vingroup set for $350 million international bond issuance

Vingroup plans to issue up to $350 million in international bonds, with listing documents submitted to the Vienna Stock Exchange.
VinFast partners with 14 Philippine e-scooter dealers VinFast partners with 14 Philippine e-scooter dealers

The Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer formed distribution agreements expanding two-wheeler sales coverage across the archipelago.
Vietnam second fastest growing automotive market in ASEAN‑6 Vietnam second fastest growing automotive market in ASEAN‑6

Vietnam’s automotive market ranked as the second‑fastest growing market in ASEAN‑6, according to a report by PwC Vietnam on April 20.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VinFast Vietnam EVs automobile automotive sales Vingroup Vinfast

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