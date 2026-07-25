Kim Long Motor to supply 100 electric buses to Phuong Trinh Buslines

Signed on July 24, the sales contract aligns with Decision No.876/QD-TTg and the government's net-zero emissions goal, supporting the transition to clean-energy public transport.

Under the agreement, Kim Long Motor Hue JSC will supply 100 electric buses to Phuong Trinh JSC with three lines, namely KIMLONGB30-EV, KIMLONGB40-EV, and KIMLONGB60-EV. The vehicles are researched, designed, and manufactured at Kim Long's manufacturing and assembly plant. Produced on a modern production line, the vehicles meet stringent standards for quality, safety, and operational efficiency.

Developed specifically for the public passenger transport sector, KIMLONGB30-EV (30 seats), KIMLONGB40-EV (40 seats) and KIMLONGB60-EV (60 seats) boast modern design, smooth performance, zero emissions, and optimised operating costs.

All three vehicle lines are equipped with advanced BYD batteries, providing a travel distance of approximately 270 km, 300 km, and 350 km, respectively, on a single charge. These buses also feature many amenities, including high-capacity air conditioning, surveillance cameras, and electronic route displays. The vehicles cater to diverse demands from inner-city routes to routes connecting urban areas, residential zones, and tourist areas.

Kim Long Motor has become a reliable partner for transport companies and regulatory agencies in advancing green transportation. Its electric bus lines are already in operation in Ho Chi Minh City, Danang, and Dak Lak, and the company continues to expand across other localities to improve public passenger transport quality.

At the signing ceremony, Mai Tien Phat, member of the Board of Directors at Kim Long Motor, said, "As a vehicle supplier for Phuong Trinh, Kim Long Motor continues to affirm its quality, production capability, and brand prestige in Vietnam's commercial vehicle market."

"Beyond delivering high-quality products, we are committed to comprehensive after-sales service, warranty, maintenance, and technical support to ensure stable vehicle operation," he added. "We believe this partnership will advance green transportation in Vietnam, creating tangible benefits for businesses, communities, and the environment."

Phuong Trinh JSC, which operates bus routes in Ho Chi Minh City, has extensive experience in public passenger transport. The investment in 100 electric buses reinforces its sustainable development strategy towards building a modern, environmentally friendly public transport system that better serves passengers' commuting needs.

Nguyen Thi Diem Van, chairwoman of Phuong Trinh JSC, said, "After a careful research and partner selection process, we highly appreciate Kim Long Motor's research and manufacturing capabilities. We are particularly impressed with the quality of Vietnamese-branded buses."

“The investment in 100 electric buses will contribute to improving the quality of public passenger transport services. The move also reflects Phuong Trinh JSC's commitment to green transportation, emissions reduction, and environmental protection. We expect the Kim Long electric bus fleet to be put into effective operation soon, providing people with safe, convenient, and civilised travel experiences,” she added.

For Kim Long Motor, the contract represents more than a commercial milestone in its strategy to develop the new-energy commercial vehicle market. The move also encourages the company to invest, research, innovate technologies and improve product quality. With the

With a gradually developing automotive industry ecosystem and increasing localisation rates, Kim Long Motor is steadily asserting its position as one of Vietnam's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The efforts contribute to the realisation of the Party and government's policies on developing the automotive industry, promoting a green economy and circular economy, and accompanying Vietnam's emission reduction roadmap.

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