Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Pacifico Energy secures sea survey licence for offshore wind project in Lam Dong

September 24, 2026 | 18:02
(0) user say
Pacifico Energy Vietnam announced on September 23 that it has received sea survey licence approval from Ministry of Agriculture and Environment for development of the up to 1,300 MW Nam Trung Bo 3 offshore energy infrastructure and marine technology project in Lam Dong province.
Pacifico Energy secures sea survey licence for offshore wind project in Lam Dong
Photo: baodautu.vn

The offshore wind project is expected to achieve commercial operations between 2031–2035. The sea survey licence enables Pacifico Energy to undertake the technical and environmental studies needed to evaluate the approved offshore area, establish the project’s design basis, and prepare subsequent investment and permitting steps.

Pacifico Energy will undertake preliminary desktop assessments of the site and develop a detailed survey campaign in preparation for field activities across the approved offshore area in 2027.

The planned field programme will include geotechnical and geophysical surveys, wind measurement, meteorological and oceanographic studies, environmental baseline surveys, and other technical assessments required to evaluate site conditions and support project design.

This latest approval follows the February 2026 sea survey licence for the 500 MW Nam Bo PE2.1 offshore wind project in Ho Chi Minh City. Together, these projects form a 1.8 GW offshore wind development pipeline for Pacifico Energy in Vietnam.

Pacifico Energy is proud to be among the pioneering investors helping shape Vietnam’s offshore wind industry. As an early mover, Pacifico Energy aims to advance projects that can support the country’s energy security and rising power demand while mobilising long-term capital, technology and supply chain investment.

Beyond project development, Pacifico Energy will continue working closely with government authorities and industry stakeholders on policy and market development, regulatory improvement, and a competitive and bankable framework for offshore wind in Vietnam. Sustained public-private coordination will be essential to translating Vietnam’s offshore wind potential into investable projects and long-term industrial growth.

The company aspires to advance Nam Trung Bo 3 successfully and for the project to become a positive model for large-scale offshore wind investment and long-term sector growth in Vietnam.

“This approval for the 1.3 GW Nam Trung Bo 3 offshore wind survey is a very significant step forward for Pacifico Energy in Vietnam,” said Nate Franklin, founder and group chairman, Pacifico Energy.

“It reflects our long-term confidence in Vietnam’s offshore wind potential and our commitment to supporting the country’s energy security and sustainable growth through development of complex energy infrastructure projects aligned with global best practices. We appreciate the continued support and coordination of the government, the relevant authorities, and stakeholders, and we look forward to advancing the survey programme and next development milestones.”

Pacifico Energy Vietnam secures $28.5 million financing for wind farm venture Pacifico Energy Vietnam secures $28.5 million financing for wind farm venture

Pacifico Energy Vietnam (PEV), the Vietnam-based development platform of Pacifico Energy Group (PEG), on August 27 announced the closing of up to $28.5 million in senior debt financing from VietinBank for its utility-scale Sunpro Wind Farm.
Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

Pacifico Energy Vietnam (PEV), the Vietnam-based development platform of US-based Pacifico Energy Group (PEG) on January 9 announced the commencement of commercial operations at its Sunpro Wind Farm (Sunpro) in Vinh Long province in the Mekong Delta.
Pacifico Energy obtains survey licence for offshore wind venture Pacifico Energy obtains survey licence for offshore wind venture

Pacifico Energy on April 14 announced that the company is expanding its energy infrastructure footprint in Vietnam with a site survey licence for a 500MW offshore wind project.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
offshore wind Nam Trung Bo 3 offshore wind Lam Dong Pacifico Energy

Related Contents

Vietnam seeks global investment to build OSW industry and supply chain

Vietnam seeks global investment to build OSW industry and supply chain

Hanoi to host APAC’s premier wind energy event

Hanoi to host APAC’s premier wind energy event

Vietnam's first aluminium electrolysis project to start this quarter

Vietnam's first aluminium electrolysis project to start this quarter

Envision Energy, REE Group partner on 128MW wind projects

Envision Energy, REE Group partner on 128MW wind projects

Fugro extends MoU with PTSC G&S to support offshore wind growth

Fugro extends MoU with PTSC G&S to support offshore wind growth

Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Amazon Kuiper licensed for private satellite telecommunications network in Vietnam

Amazon Kuiper licensed for private satellite telecommunications network in Vietnam

Government proposes land law amendment to speed up project timelines

Government proposes land law amendment to speed up project timelines

Draft decree proposes greater autonomy for foreign-invested education

Draft decree proposes greater autonomy for foreign-invested education

Vietnam prepares communications campaign for APEC 2027

Vietnam prepares communications campaign for APEC 2027

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020