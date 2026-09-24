Pacifico Energy secures sea survey licence for offshore wind project in Lam Dong

Photo: baodautu.vn

The offshore wind project is expected to achieve commercial operations between 2031–2035. The sea survey licence enables Pacifico Energy to undertake the technical and environmental studies needed to evaluate the approved offshore area, establish the project’s design basis, and prepare subsequent investment and permitting steps.

Pacifico Energy will undertake preliminary desktop assessments of the site and develop a detailed survey campaign in preparation for field activities across the approved offshore area in 2027.

The planned field programme will include geotechnical and geophysical surveys, wind measurement, meteorological and oceanographic studies, environmental baseline surveys, and other technical assessments required to evaluate site conditions and support project design.

This latest approval follows the February 2026 sea survey licence for the 500 MW Nam Bo PE2.1 offshore wind project in Ho Chi Minh City. Together, these projects form a 1.8 GW offshore wind development pipeline for Pacifico Energy in Vietnam.

Pacifico Energy is proud to be among the pioneering investors helping shape Vietnam’s offshore wind industry. As an early mover, Pacifico Energy aims to advance projects that can support the country’s energy security and rising power demand while mobilising long-term capital, technology and supply chain investment.

Beyond project development, Pacifico Energy will continue working closely with government authorities and industry stakeholders on policy and market development, regulatory improvement, and a competitive and bankable framework for offshore wind in Vietnam. Sustained public-private coordination will be essential to translating Vietnam’s offshore wind potential into investable projects and long-term industrial growth.

The company aspires to advance Nam Trung Bo 3 successfully and for the project to become a positive model for large-scale offshore wind investment and long-term sector growth in Vietnam.

“This approval for the 1.3 GW Nam Trung Bo 3 offshore wind survey is a very significant step forward for Pacifico Energy in Vietnam,” said Nate Franklin, founder and group chairman, Pacifico Energy.

“It reflects our long-term confidence in Vietnam’s offshore wind potential and our commitment to supporting the country’s energy security and sustainable growth through development of complex energy infrastructure projects aligned with global best practices. We appreciate the continued support and coordination of the government, the relevant authorities, and stakeholders, and we look forward to advancing the survey programme and next development milestones.”

Pacifico Energy Vietnam secures $28.5 million financing for wind farm venture Pacifico Energy Vietnam (PEV), the Vietnam-based development platform of Pacifico Energy Group (PEG), on August 27 announced the closing of up to $28.5 million in senior debt financing from VietinBank for its utility-scale Sunpro Wind Farm.

Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta Pacifico Energy Vietnam (PEV), the Vietnam-based development platform of US-based Pacifico Energy Group (PEG) on January 9 announced the commencement of commercial operations at its Sunpro Wind Farm (Sunpro) in Vinh Long province in the Mekong Delta.