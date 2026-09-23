Vietnam secures $221 million in UN development programmes for 2027-2031

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan receives document from UNDP. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan received three Country Programme Documents from the United Nations Development Programme, the United Nations Children’s Fund, and the United Nations Population Fund.

The handover ceremony took place in New York on the afternoon of September 22 on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. The event was witnessed by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

The three programmes were approved by the executive boards of the respective organisations in September 2026.

The three country programmes have a combined expected resource envelope of approximately $221.2 million, including about $115.5 million for the UNDP programme, $85 million for UNICEF, and $20.7 million for UNFPA.

The documents were handed over by UNDP administrator Alexander De Croo, UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell, and UNFPA executive director Diene Keita.

The handover marked a positive outcome following preparations that began in late 2025 between Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance and its UN partners.

The Ministry of Finance, together with Vietnamese agencies, proposed development priorities and identified areas where support from UNDP, UNICEF, and UNFPA would be needed over the next five years.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan receives a document from UNICEF. Photo: VNA

The main contents of the three documents were endorsed by the Vietnamese prime minister in May 2026, allowing the three organisations to submit the programmes to their respective executive boards at the earliest opportunity during their September 2026 sessions.

The three country programme documents cover a range of development priorities. The UNDP programme focuses on inclusive human development, economic and digital transformation, climate change response and environmentally sustainable development, as well as public governance and the rule of law.

The UNICEF programme focuses on human development, child protection, governance for children, and strengthening resilience to climate change, natural disasters, and environmental risks. Meanwhile, the UNFPA programme prioritises population issues and ageing, gender equality, reproductive health, and the prevention of and response to gender-based violence.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan receives a document from UNFPA. Photo: VNA

The receipt of the three documents establishes an important framework for cooperation between Vietnam and the three UN development organisations. It is expected to help mobilise international resources, support the implementation of Vietnam’s development priorities and Sustainable Development Goals, and contribute to joint efforts for peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region and globally.

The Ministry of Finance will work to ensure that mobilised resources are effectively managed and used in line with Vietnam’s development priorities.

Promoting cooperation between the United Nations and Vietnam Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong received Kanni Wignaraja, assistant secretary-general of the United Nations, on September 4 to discuss further cooperation.

UNIS Hanoi marks UN Day with 3,000-strong celebration The United Nations International School of Hanoi (UNIS Hanoi), one of only two UN-affiliated schools in the world, marked UN Day with a celebration reflecting peace, diversity, and partnerships.