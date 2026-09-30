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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Metcash expands artificial intelligence partnership with Coveo and Publicis

September 30, 2026 | 11:45
(0) user say
Wholesaler Metcash expanded its technology alliance with Coveo and Publicis Sapient to deploy artificial intelligence search engines and conversational tools across its Australian business-to-business retail platform.

MONTREAL and SYDNEY, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leader in AI-Relevance, today announced that Metcash, Australia's leading wholesale distributor serving the independent grocery, hardware and liquor sectors, has expanded its partnership with Coveo to bring AI-powered conversational experiences to its B2B customer communications portal.

Unlike traditional keyword-based search, Coveo's conversational search understands the intent behind every query, empowering customers to resolve everyday issues through self-service. Soon, the same trusted, relevant guidance will also be surfaced directly within the agent experience, helping support teams assist customers more efficiently.

"This announcement builds on our already successful partnership with Coveo. By bringing conversational search to our B2B customer communications platform, AskROSS, we're transforming how we support retailers by providing them with a modern generative AI-powered digital experience. Embedding generative AI directly into our customer communications platform makes it faster and easier for our retailers to find answers, self-serve routine needs and access support when they need it. This represents a significant step forward in delivering a more modern, intelligent and customer-centric experience. Retailers can now ask questions in natural language and receive fast, trusted answers that help them make better decisions. That means less time spent searching for information, more time focused on serving shoppers and a simpler, more intuitive experience overall," said Madeleine Fitzpatrick, general manager retail at Metcash.

The expansion builds on the success of Metcash's existing deployment of Coveo in other areas of the business, including its online B2B marketplace, Sorted. Publicis Sapient, an enterprise AI platforms and services company, has worked with Metcash for the past two years, helping define the future retailer experience and the content and service foundations behind it.

"Metcash has a deep commitment to the independent retailers it serves across Australia. We are a proud partner of Metcash on this mission," said Alexander Mahr, managing director, Coveo APAC. "Metcash's continued investment in Coveo reflects a clear focus on equipping its retail network with trusted, generative AI-powered experiences that help teams find information faster, make better decisions and ultimately deliver better service to customers. We're proud to support one of Australia's leading wholesalers as it continues to innovate with AI."

"Our work with Metcash has always been grounded in a simple ambition: make it easier for independent Australian retailers to run and grow their businesses. This next phase with Coveo brings AI into the everyday moments that matter for retailers, helping them find answers faster and get the right support when they need it. There's real potential for AI in B2B, from agentic commerce to AI-powered search, because it turns complex information and systems into practical value," said Cassandra Kelsall, head of advisory at Publicis Sapient Australia.

For more information visit: www.metcash.com

and publicissapient.com.

By PR Newswire

Coveo Solutions Inc.

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TagTag:
Metcash Artificial intelligence partnership Conversational experiences

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