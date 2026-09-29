Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Binh Minh Plastics extends clean water project to border communities

September 29, 2026 | 10:57
(0) user say
Binh Minh Plastics JSC is continuing its 'Loving Water for the Future' project, bringing clean water solutions to border and mountainous communities in Lam Dong and Son La provinces.
Binh Minh Plastics extends clean water project to border communities
Photo: Binh Minh Plastics

The 2026 initiative, launched on September 25, provides 10,400m of HDPE pipes and fittings to develop sustainable water infrastructure for local communities, while extending support to more than 1,100 students through the 'Green Mid-Autumn' programme.

Through its expertise in high-quality plastic pipe solutions, BMP provides durable HDPE pipe systems designed to overcome challenging geographical conditions and improve long-term access to clean water. The project is carried out with the support of SCG and partners, reflecting a continued commitment to creating practical solutions that improve quality of life for communities.

The 'Loving Water for the Future' project is a continuous journey led by BMP to address long-term water infrastructure challenges in areas with limited access to clean water.

From 2021 to 2026, the project has delivered more than 99,400m of plastic pipes, bringing water access to approximately 26,000 people, with a total project value of over VND19.2 billion ($739,000).

In 2026, the project expanded to Dak Dang Border Guard Station (Dak Nong) and Ngoc Chien commune (Son La), bringing clean water closer to soldiers, residents, Hmong communities, and students at Ngoc Chien Primary School.

Rather than providing short-term support, BMP applies its expertise in HDPE pipe solutions to develop durable infrastructure that supports communities’ long-term access to clean water.

Binh Minh Plastics extends clean water project to border communities
Photo: Binh Minh Plastics

Niwat Athiwattananont, general director of Binh Minh Plastics, said, "Each donated pipe brings water closer to the community, helping residents and soldiers in border and highland areas ease daily hardships and improve their health, work, and livelihoods. Similarly, every Mid-Autumn gift and scholarship brings joy on a festive day and encourages children to be more confident in their studies and look forward to a better future."

The 'Loving Water for the Future' campaign reflects how business expertise and collaboration can address real community needs and create lasting impact beyond business operations.

As a partner supporting this initiative, SCG sees the project as proof of how expertise, innovation, and partnerships can contribute to sustainable development and shared value creation in Vietnam. With nearly 35 years of presence in the country, SCG continues to work with communities and partners to support sustainable growth through responsible business practices.

Alongside clean water infrastructure development, BMP and SCG are continuing the 'Green Mid-Autumn' programme to support children in disadvantaged areas. More than 1,100 students at kindergartens and primary schools in Quang Truc commune, Lam Dong province, and Nam Nghiep village, Ngoc Chien commune, Son La province, received gifts including mooncakes, backpacks, hats, water bottles, and school supplies.

In addition, 100 scholarships worth VND1 million ($38.50) each were provided to support underprivileged children in their education. An 'Exchange Trash for School Supplies' activity was also organised to promote waste sorting and environmental awareness among students.

Binh Minh Plastics honoured by Forbes Vietnam for sustainable growth Binh Minh Plastics honoured by Forbes Vietnam for sustainable growth

Binh Minh Plastics JSC, partnered with SCG, has once again been named among the top 50 listed companies by Forbes Vietnam.
Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai

Binh Minh Plastics JSC (BM PLASCO), in collaboration with SCG and other partners, has launched the annual project series “Loving water, loving the future” 2025 in Dong Nai province, delivering 34,560m of pipelines to provide clean water for 1,152 households and more than 1,600 children.
30-year SCG backs green development as Vietnam enters next phase of net-zero journey 30-year SCG backs green development as Vietnam enters next phase of net-zero journey

After investing more than $7 billion over three decades, SCG now sees the country's net-zero transition as the next defining chapter of its development.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Binh Minh Plastics SCG Green Mid-Autumn CSR Loving Water for the Future

Related Contents

MEXC Foundation expand its community engagement with Mid-Autumn Festival initiatives

MEXC Foundation expand its community engagement with Mid-Autumn Festival initiatives

SCG's tour helps SMEs turn ESG ambitions into action

SCG's tour helps SMEs turn ESG ambitions into action

SABECO turns green commitments into measurable gains

SABECO turns green commitments into measurable gains

SCG reports stronger H1 results and reaffirms long-term commitment to Vietnam

SCG reports stronger H1 results and reaffirms long-term commitment to Vietnam

SCG calls for new growth model at Nikkei Asia Forum

SCG calls for new growth model at Nikkei Asia Forum

30-year SCG backs green development as Vietnam enters next phase of net-zero journey

30-year SCG backs green development as Vietnam enters next phase of net-zero journey

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Binh Minh Plastics extends clean water project to border communities

Binh Minh Plastics extends clean water project to border communities

Angel Health opens general medical clinic in Wan Chai

Angel Health opens general medical clinic in Wan Chai

ZJLD Group partners with CDF Cruise for maritime tasting event

ZJLD Group partners with CDF Cruise for maritime tasting event

Healthcare technology company MIMS expands artificial intelligence data platform

Healthcare technology company MIMS expands artificial intelligence data platform

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020