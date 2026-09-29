Binh Minh Plastics extends clean water project to border communities

Photo: Binh Minh Plastics

The 2026 initiative, launched on September 25, provides 10,400m of HDPE pipes and fittings to develop sustainable water infrastructure for local communities, while extending support to more than 1,100 students through the 'Green Mid-Autumn' programme.

Through its expertise in high-quality plastic pipe solutions, BMP provides durable HDPE pipe systems designed to overcome challenging geographical conditions and improve long-term access to clean water. The project is carried out with the support of SCG and partners, reflecting a continued commitment to creating practical solutions that improve quality of life for communities.

The 'Loving Water for the Future' project is a continuous journey led by BMP to address long-term water infrastructure challenges in areas with limited access to clean water.

From 2021 to 2026, the project has delivered more than 99,400m of plastic pipes, bringing water access to approximately 26,000 people, with a total project value of over VND19.2 billion ($739,000).

In 2026, the project expanded to Dak Dang Border Guard Station (Dak Nong) and Ngoc Chien commune (Son La), bringing clean water closer to soldiers, residents, Hmong communities, and students at Ngoc Chien Primary School.

Rather than providing short-term support, BMP applies its expertise in HDPE pipe solutions to develop durable infrastructure that supports communities’ long-term access to clean water.

Photo: Binh Minh Plastics

Niwat Athiwattananont, general director of Binh Minh Plastics, said, "Each donated pipe brings water closer to the community, helping residents and soldiers in border and highland areas ease daily hardships and improve their health, work, and livelihoods. Similarly, every Mid-Autumn gift and scholarship brings joy on a festive day and encourages children to be more confident in their studies and look forward to a better future."

The 'Loving Water for the Future' campaign reflects how business expertise and collaboration can address real community needs and create lasting impact beyond business operations.

As a partner supporting this initiative, SCG sees the project as proof of how expertise, innovation, and partnerships can contribute to sustainable development and shared value creation in Vietnam. With nearly 35 years of presence in the country, SCG continues to work with communities and partners to support sustainable growth through responsible business practices.

Alongside clean water infrastructure development, BMP and SCG are continuing the 'Green Mid-Autumn' programme to support children in disadvantaged areas. More than 1,100 students at kindergartens and primary schools in Quang Truc commune, Lam Dong province, and Nam Nghiep village, Ngoc Chien commune, Son La province, received gifts including mooncakes, backpacks, hats, water bottles, and school supplies.

In addition, 100 scholarships worth VND1 million ($38.50) each were provided to support underprivileged children in their education. An 'Exchange Trash for School Supplies' activity was also organised to promote waste sorting and environmental awareness among students.

Binh Minh Plastics honoured by Forbes Vietnam for sustainable growth Binh Minh Plastics JSC, partnered with SCG, has once again been named among the top 50 listed companies by Forbes Vietnam.

Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai Binh Minh Plastics JSC (BM PLASCO), in collaboration with SCG and other partners, has launched the annual project series “Loving water, loving the future” 2025 in Dong Nai province, delivering 34,560m of pipelines to provide clean water for 1,152 households and more than 1,600 children.