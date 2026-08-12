Nearly 2,500 facilities to conduct greenhouse gas inventory

2,441 facilities must conduct a GHG inventory. Photo: Duc Thanh

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung on August 11 enacted the updated list of fields and emission facilities subject to GHG inventory. The number of facilities has been increased by 274 units.

The decision states six areas that must be inspected for GHGs: energy, waste, transportation, construction, industrial processes, and agriculture, forestry, and land use.

The list of GHG emission facilities subject to greenhouse gas inventory under the MoIT includes 1,916 facilities. Besides that, the construction sector combines 53 facilities in the field of transportation and 411 facilities in the field of construction. The facilities subject to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment have 61 facilities.

The GHG emission facilities are required to carry out inventory at the grassroots level, according to the guidance of the relevant ministries. They must build and submit GHG inventory reports of facilities according to the provisions of Decree No.06/2022/ND-CP on GHG emission reduction and ozone layer protection, amended and supplemented by Decree No.119/2025/ND-CP and Decree No.83/2026/ND-CP.

The decision takes effect from September 25.

Previously, in February, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment allocated quotas on a pilot basis to individual facilities in three covered sectors, namely thermal power, iron and steel, and cement.

Of these, thermal power accounts for the largest share of pilot quota allocation in both years, representing 57 per cent of the total in 2025 and 56.6 per cent in 2026. Cement ranks second, accounting for 30.2 per cent in 2025 and 29.9 per cent in 2026, while iron and steel account for the remaining 12.8 per cent and 13.5 per cent, respectively.

Although quota volumes increase across all three sectors in 2026, the overall allocation pattern remains largely unchanged, with thermal power continuing to dominate the pilot scheme by a wide margin.

Training on GHG emissions for private cement companies 50 cement manufacturers joined a 2-day training course on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory and mitigation from December 14 to 15.

Vietnam operates greenhouse gas reporting system online A reporting system for facilities to upload their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data online has been completed, and will be updated when the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Construction, and the Ministry of Transport issue detailed guidance for their respective areas, according to a recent consultation meeting.

Over 100 businesses train on GHG inventory reporting More than 100 businesses in terms of thermal power, cement and iron and steel sectors participated in the two-day training course on strengthening the capacity of the greenhouse gas inventory reporting system at the grassroots level.