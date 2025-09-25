UNIQLO to open 30th store in Vietnam

This marks UNIQLO ’s 30th outlet in Vietnam, underscoring the company's commitment and consistent efforts to bring LifeWear closer to customers nationally.

Akiyama Naoki, general director of UNIQLO Vietnam, said, “We are delighted to open UNIQLO Vincom Le Van Viet, marking another important milestone in our journey in Vietnam.”

"With this new store, we are committed to further enhancing the shopping experience while contributing positively to the socioeconomic development of the communities where UNIQLO operates,” he said.

Located on one of the busiest commercial streets in the East of Ho Chi Minh City, the UNIQLO Vincom Le Van Viet store will feature a sales floor of roughly 1,000 square metres. The outlet is promising to become a modern, friendly, and comfortable shopping destination for families.

In response to customers' support, UNIQLO will offer a variety of promotions and attractive gifts during the opening week, from October 10-16.

Promotions will apply to a wide range of favourite Fall/Winter LifeWear items. During the first three days of opening, the first 100 customers will receive a delicious treat from Cai Lo Nuong bakery (limited quantity available per day).

Additionally, customers with purchases of VND1,399 million ($52.97) or more will receive a stylish and practical thermal bottle. Customers with purchases of VND999,000 or more ($37.83) can scan the UNIQLO app at the checkout to receive a multi-functional travel bag.

