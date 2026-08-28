The Reverie Saigon unveils luxury MICE travel package in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Ho Chi Minh City expands its strategic position as a top regional MICE destination, The Reverie Saigon unveils a luxury approach combining business with Michelin-starred dining, wellness, and bespoke city experiences. Located between Nguyen Hue and Dong Khoi, the hotel features 15 venues, including the 618-sqm pillar-free La Scala Ballroom, alongside private yacht cruises, Rolls-Royce tours, and photo excursions, to blend corporate goals with deep destination discovery.

Ho Chi Minh City continues to strengthen its global competitiveness as Asia's top business destination, holding consecutive World MICE and World Travel Awards for Best MICE Destination, Leading Business Travel Destination, and Leading Festival & Event Destination (2023 - 2025). Capitalizing on this momentum, the city has introduced a dedicated support policy through 2030 for qualifying MICE groups to boost international arrivals and integration of business events with accommodation and leisure.

Alongside these policy developments, Ho Chi Minh expands its MICE infrastructure through Tan Son Nhat Airport's Terminal 3, operational Metro Line 1, and Metro Line 2 construction. Coupled with an enriching urban landscape of architecture, history, gastronomy, and Saigon River journeys, the city enables planners to easily integrate corporate agendas with authentic destination experiences.

Within this landscape, The Reverie Saigon - a member of The Leading Hotels of the World - curates a seamless MICE journey of meetings, dining, and personalized hospitality. Occupying the building's upper floors, its accommodation offers generous proportions, Italian-inspired interiors, and commanding city views.

"Today's MICE travellers expect more than an efficient agenda. They seek meaningful destination experiences, opportunities to reconnect and lasting memories," said Gerd Kotlorz - General Manager. "At The Reverie Saigon, we bring these elements together to transform a business gathering into a highly personalised journey through the city."

Accommodating diverse event formats, The Reverie Saigon offers 15 venues led by La Scala Ballroom, San Carlo, and Amber & Jade. Beyond meetings, guests can recharge at The Spa and outdoor pool, or experience curated dining. Headline venues include Long Trieu, holding one Michelin Star for three consecutive years (2024–2026), Café Cardinal, The Long @ Times Square, and The Reverie Boutique, alongside convenient access to MICHELIN Selected Vietnam House Restaurant.

Extending the journey into Saigon, cultural landmarks like the City Opera House and Central Post Office sit steps away. Supported by a Golden Keys-certified Head of Concierge, the hotel offers bespoke experiences - including Saigon River yacht cruises, Rolls-Royce city tours and photo excursions - forging a deep connection with the city.

Here, a meeting can lead into a Michelin-starred dinner, a conference can conclude with a private journey along the Saigon River, and an incentive programme can become an intimate encounter with the culture and energy of Saigon.

At The Reverie Saigon, business is only the beginning.

For more information, please visit thereveriesaigon.com