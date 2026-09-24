Vietnam prepares communications campaign for APEC 2027

Nationwide training conference on communication skills for Vietnam APEC 2027 in Khanh Hoa province. Photo: Huong Nguyen

In 2027, Vietnam will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum for the third time, following its previous hosting in 2006 and 2017. The event is among the country’s most important multilateral diplomatic occasions of the decade.

APEC 2027 represents a historic opportunity for Vietnam to affirm its position on the international stage, while promoting the image of the country.

Dang Khac Loi, deputy director of the Press Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said communications work for APEC 2027 would play a pioneering role and needed to be carefully planned and systematically prepared well in advance.

The theme of Vietnam APEC 2027 is "Creating the Era of Resilience, Innovation, and Prosperity.”

“Creating” is understood as a shift from participating to making contributions and exerting influence on the agenda, approaches, and mechanisms for cooperation. With nearly 30 years of participation in APEC, Vietnam has gained experience in international integration, economic restructuring, and connecting ASEAN with the wider Asia-Pacific region, giving the country advantages in contributing to this process.

“Resilience” is understood as not meaning isolation or closure. A resilient economy needs production capacity, human resources, technology, markets, diversification, and the ability to withstand shocks, while maintaining deep connections with the world.

Meanwhile, “innovation” is not limited to technology. Areas highlighted include AI, business models, institutions and governance, productivity and skills, data and digitalisation, and digital public services.

These are also themes that the media can explore to bring the APEC story closer to businesses and the public.

One requirement for communications work is to ensure that emerging topics such as AI, the digital economy, green growth, and demographics do not overshadow APEC’s economic and trade foundations.

Photo: Huong Nguyen

Trade and investment remain the “DNA” of APEC. The Putrajaya Vision 2040 continues to emphasise a free, open, fair, transparent, and predictable trade and investment environment.

For Vietnam, this is particularly significant as APEC represents an economic space that is deeply integrated with the country’s import-export activities and investment flows.

According to figures presented at the conference, APEC economies account for 74.8 per cent of Vietnam’s goods exports, 82.37 per cent of its imports, and 86.7 per cent of foreign direct investment into the country.

These figures demonstrate that APEC is closely connected with Vietnam’s domestic economic activities. Changes in regional trade, investment, supply chains, standards, technology, and the green transition can have direct or indirect impacts on Vietnamese businesses.

Another point highlighted at the conference was that the locations hosting APEC 2027 should not be viewed simply as venues for the event. Facilities and infrastructure developed for APEC should be considered in terms of their long-term value and use, extending beyond the period when the meetings are held. Such infrastructure can continue to support the development of Phu Quoc, An Giang, and contribute to the country’s socioeconomic development.

From a media perspective, this could provide an important approach: instead of focusing solely on event coverage while the meetings are taking place, the media should follow developments in infrastructure, tourism, services, the investment environment, logistics, human resources, and socioeconomic life before, during, and after APEC 2027.

APEC, or the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, was established in 1989. From its 12 founding members, APEC has expanded to 21 member economies. It is a major economic cooperation forum, accounting for approximately 37 per cent of the world’s population, around 61 per cent of global GDP, and about 46 per cent of global trade in goods and services, according to APEC data for 2024 presented in the document.

PM inspects APEC 2027 project progress in An Giang province The construction of key projects serving the Asia-Pacific Economic Forum (APEC) in 2027 in An Giang province are being carried out and will be put into operation on schedule.