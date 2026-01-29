Corporate

Tet 2026 points to more value-driven consumption

January 29, 2026 | 15:10
(0) user say
Vietnam’s Tet 2026 market is expected to reflect a clear shift towards more value-conscious consumption, as households prioritise practicality over extravagance while maintaining traditional gifting habits, according to a survey released by B&Company on January 28.

The survey, titled "Tet 2026: Consumer Trends Shaping the Festive Economy", forecasts that demand during the Lunar New Year period will rise by more than 72 per cent compared with the annual average, prompting early and large-scale supply preparations across major cities.

Top Tet gift recipients. 100 per cent = 1,000 respondents. Source: Cimigo
Top Tet gift recipients (100 per cent = 1,000 respondents). Source: Cimigo

In Ho Chi Minh City, goods worth more than $1 billion have been prepared for Tet, including over $360 million under price stabilisation programmes, marking the highest inventory level on record. Price-stabilised products are expected to meet between 23 and 42 per cent of total Tet demand, helping to curb price volatility.

Hanoi has also rolled out measures to secure supply and ensure food safety. Participating enterprises have increased inventories by 5-30 per cent compared with Tet 2025, with domestically produced goods accounting for more than 80 per cent of total supply.

Major modern retailers such as WinMart, MM Mega Market, and AEON Mall have raised inventories by 10-30 per cent, diversified sales channels, and extended promotional periods to capture Tet demand.

On the demand side, consumer spending remains cautious. B&Company survey of 1,200 respondents in 2025 found that 42 per cent described themselves as “cautious” shoppers, up six percentage points from 2024, driven by inflationary pressures and rising household expenses.

B&Company noted that although inventories for Tet 2026 are building faster and at higher levels than last year, the domestic market remains stable and has yet to enter a strong growth phase, with post-holiday demand showing no clear surge so far.

The survey observed that Vietnamese consumers in 2026 are displaying increasingly sophisticated purchasing behaviour, marked by careful planning and value optimisation. Rather than impulsive spending, shoppers are comparing prices and making rational choices focused on practicality and convenience, while still preserving core Tet cultural values.

The findings also highlighted the continued dominance of traditional trade during the festive season. In 2025, traditional channels accounted for 84 per cent of shoppers, while modern trade represented 14 per cent of total value.

This year, traditional trade is expected to remain the primary channel, though modern retail and e-commerce are projected to gain further traction.

Digital platforms are emerging as an increasingly important Tet marketplace. With 74 per cent of TikTok Shop users discovering products via the “For You” feed, livestreams, short videos, and flash sales are becoming key drivers of festive shopping.

In terms of product categories, B&Company expects beer and impulse food to remain resilient during Tet 2026. These segments performed strongly in Tet 2025, with beer’s share of fast-moving consumer goods value rising from 21.9 per cent to 24.7 per cent, and impulse food increasing from 7.5 per cent to 10.4 per cent, supported by social and festive occasions.

By Thai An

By Thai An

Tet Vietnamese Tet

