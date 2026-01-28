Corporate

Nestlé Vietnam's Lunar New Year campaign reframes how Tet is counted

January 28, 2026 | 11:40
As Lunar New Year draws closer, brands are rethinking how Tet is framed for a younger, more digitally connected audience. Nestlé Vietnam’s latest campaign suggests the festival is defined less by the calendar than by shared moments.
Nestlé Vietnam's Lunar New Year campaign reframes how Tet is counted

With only weeks to go before the 2026 Lunar New Year, spring is already in the air, from conversations about travel plans and family reunions to workplaces adjusting schedules for the festive break. Against this backdrop, Nestlé Vietnam’s 'Today’s Tet Calendar' has begun circulating widely on social media, drawing attention for its unusual design: instead of marking specific dates, it simply displays the word 'Today', inviting people to focus on the present moment rather than counting down the days.

The minimalist design has attracted attention on social media. As year-end activities intensify, the campaign frames Tet less as a fixed date on the calendar and more as a prompt to focus on everyday moments and time spent together in the lead-up to the holiday.

Commenting on the 'Today’s Tet Calendar' trend, Phuong Dung from Ho Chi Minh City said she was impressed by “the calendar that doesn’t feature dates and months”, describing it as “a subtle reminder to cherish every passing moment”.

“We should not wait for Tet to begin a new year, but renew ourselves right now, in this very moment, exactly as the calendar’s message suggests,” she said.

Dung added, “I don’t plan to enjoy a cup of coffee only after finishing cleaning, or wait until New Year’s Eve to write down resolutions. For me, Tet is created in the present, from the moments I genuinely spend with myself and my loved ones.”

Ngoc Tram from Danang said, “Tet isn’t about schedules or timelines; it’s about how we maintain our closest connections. No matter what you do or where you are, it's always there in those very real, everyday moments.”

“Each spring, what I long for most is more time with my family and maintaining our routines together,” she added. “Simply helping my parents clean the house or prepare the New Year’s Eve meal already makes Tet feel very close. Those moments of togetherness are what I cherish most.”

Amid the year-end rush, many people view Tet as a necessary pause from hectic routines and a chance to reconnect with family, colleagues and friends. Completing daily tasks with a more relaxed mindset also allows shared experiences to become meaningful memories.

In this context, 'Today’s Tet Calendar' has resonated strongly with social media users, reflecting how many Vietnamese value the present moment alongside loved ones. These moments may be as simple as a morning coffee with a father before starting the day, preparing meals with a mother, or spending a rare day off together. When each moment is cherished, the feeling of Tet extends beyond just a few days at the end of the year.

'Today’s Tet Calendar' is part of Nestlé Vietnam’s Lunar New Year 2026 campaign under the theme “Cau Gi Hon Phut Giay Nay Ben Nhau” (What More Could One Ask For Than This Moment Together). Readers can visit the Gia Dinh Nestlé website or supermarkets nationwide to send best wishes to loved ones and receive gifts from Nestlé.

Each wish shared through the 'Today’s Tet Calendar' underscores a common sentiment: for many Vietnamese, happiness lies not in the distant future, but in the moments they share together in the present.

Nestlé Vietnam rolls out its 2026 Lunar New Year campaign Nestlé Vietnam rolls out its 2026 Lunar New Year campaign

Nestlé Vietnam has unveiled its Lunar New Year campaign for 2026, centring on everyday moments of family togetherness rather than grand seasonal gestures.
Nestlé Vietnam pioneers sustainable development and promotes business connections Nestlé Vietnam pioneers sustainable development and promotes business connections

As Vietnam pursues its green growth agenda and sustainable development goals, Nestlé Vietnam is affirming its role in responsible business practices and fostering stronger connections within the business community.
Nestlé accompanies Ho Chi Minh City's student sports event Nestlé accompanies Ho Chi Minh City's student sports event

Nestlé's Milo brand has sponsored the opening ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City Student Sports Competition for 2025-2026 to promote active lifestyles, health, and well-rounded physical development for Vietnamese students.

By Thanh Van

Tet 2026 campaign Cherish every moment Traditional Tet Nestlé Vietnam

