Values-driven leadership at Standard Chartered Vietnam

In a high-pressure banking environment driven by numbers and constant market volatility, what personal principle helps you maintain balance and clarity as a leader?

In the banking and finance industry, as in any field, pressure is inevitable, especially for those in leadership positions. In an ever-changing environment, I do not seek peace in distant philosophies, but in the way we face and act in the face of challenges.

When each decision is made with the highest sense of responsibility, based on careful preparation for many different scenarios, and is implemented at the right time, the leader's state of mind will gradually become stable and static. Peace, therefore, is not a feeling that comes from the outside, but is the result of discipline, consistency and belief in what we are doing.

I believe that a leader's experience is accumulated, and bravery is forged, through the most critical and extreme market periods. Once you have gone through these challenges, you will understand that stability does not lie in avoiding difficulties, but in the ability to master thoughts and actions, consistency with goals, and belief in the organisation and capabilities of the team. It is the peace of mind of a professional knowing that she is doing the right thing and going in the right direction.

What does kindness in business mean to you, and where do you believe it truly begins?

The value of kindness in business lies in trust and the right approach. It is a substantive understanding, responsible companionship and long-term commitment to customers, partners and the community, especially in volatile market periods.

At Standard Chartered, we have market-leading advanced financial products and services. However, being kind in business is not just about pursuing revenue growth or showing goodwill. More importantly, it is the enthusiasm and dedication to learn seriously about the market, the industry and the challenges that customers are facing and the opportunities that can create the most practical value. Only then will the financial solutions be truly suitable at the right time, right for the right needs and bring sustainable value to customers. This is the foundation for kindness to be transformed into concrete actions.

We choose to stay with our clients, even during the toughest times of the market – even if it's never easy. We have gone through many periods of working day and night, even weekends, to work with customers to find a plan to overcome the crisis period. During the pandemic, when both banks and businesses are under great pressure from the market, I have to both ensure the organisation's risk management responsibility and work side by side with customers to build scenarios and response plans so that they can maintain operations and gradually recover. It is a parallel that requires discipline, bravery and above all, absolute trust from both sides.

At Standard Chartered, kindness is seen in a broader and longer-term sense: it is the ability to strike a harmonious balance between the interests of customers, banks, employees and society, so that each business decision is not only right in the short term but also sustainable over time. When the customer's success is seen as your own success; when the development of the organisation goes hand in hand with the growth of people; And when long-term, sustainable values are created for the community – that's when kindness in business is implemented in the fullest and most meaningful way.

How does kindness towards clients create intangible value that leads to tangible profits?

When working with clients, I believe that kindness first and foremost creates "intangible gains" – trust, engagement, and long-term companionship. These are values that cannot be measured immediately by numbers, but determine whether customers are willing to accompany the bank through the ups and downs of the market. When trust is deep enough, the partnership is no longer a short-term transaction, but a substantive partnership.

The magic of trust lies in helping us and our clients overcome difficult and volatile market periods together and in creating a platform for parties to proactively seize opportunities, expand cooperation and create value many times greater during favourable market periods.

For foreign investors when entering Vietnam, they don't just need a bank to provide financial services, they also need a companion who understands the international rules, and at the same time understands the local legal and cultural context. On the other hand, for domestic businesses and customers, the need does not stop at suitable products, but also advice and companionship to realise the aspiration to reach out to the regional and global markets. When the bank truly understands those needs and chooses to accompany them consistently, the partnership will be built on a strong foundation of trust.

At Standard Chartered, we are committed to building sustainability and reliability in every relationship with our clients. For us, trust is the core asset because it is the foundation on which the bank can accompany customers even during volatile economic periods – times when kindness, responsibility and bravery are most clearly tested.

These intangible profits have become the basis for tangible profits over the time. In 2025, Standard Chartered was honoured as a 'Trusted Bank' among the Top 30 Best Foreign-Invested Enterprises in Vietnam at the Golden Dragon Awards organised by Vietnam Economic Times. The bank also has been named 'Best Foreign Bank in Vietnam' by Global Business Review over five consecutive years. The bank received a certificate of merit from the Presidium of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations for making positive contribution to the sustainable development of Vietnam in the period of 2020-2025.

For us, these recognitions are not just a reflection of business results, but the cumulative value of trust – when kindness is consistently enforced, it creates long-term relationships with customers, strengthens brand credibility, and in turn delivers steady growth, sustainability for the bank and for the ecosystem we serve.

What Lunar New Year greeting would you like to extend to VIR’s readers?

On the occasion of the New Year, I would like to send to VIR’s readers, together with customers and partners, a peaceful, healthy and energetic new year, with enough bravery and confidence to embrace new opportunities on the journey ahead.

I would also like to extend my sincere wishes to all Standard Chartered employees who are dedicated, persistent and full of responsibility in their respective roles. Wishing you and your family a happy new year, and continue to maintain the spirit of companionship, kindness and professionalism in everything we do together.

I believe that just a little kindness every day – whether at work or in life – can make a positive difference, not just for themselves but also for those around. When we choose to work with sincerity and a sense of responsibility, success will not be measured by numbers alone, but by the enduring values and long-term beliefs we build together.

Standard Chartered and ACCA deepen collaboration to develop Vietnam’s talent for a sustainable future Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam and ACCA have strengthened their collaboration to support talent development in Vietnam, reaffirming their shared commitment to building future-ready capabilities for the finance and banking sector.

Vietnam is showing resilience amid global headwinds Amid global uncertainties, Vietnam is navigating both opportunities and challenges. Nguyen Thuy Hanh, CEO of Standard Chartered Vietnam, shared her outlook with VIR’s Hong Dung.