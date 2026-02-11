SABECO celebrates diverse Tet Traditions

SABECO, in coordination with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), has implemented its ‘Chung Vi Tet Viet-Gan Ket Muon Mien’ (Taste of Belonging) campaign across 17 provinces, encouraging cultural traditions and community solidarity during the Lunar New Year period.

This year’s initiative marks a strategic shift in SABECO’s engagement with the festive period. For the first time, the company has elevated its annual activities into a nationwide cultural platform that celebrates Vietnam’s regional diversity while strengthening shared national identity. The campaign reflects SABECO’s broader commitment to preserving traditional values, deepening community bonds, and contributing to inclusive social development.

The programme highlights the New Year as a moment of reunion, gratitude, and mutual support rather than merely a festive celebration. By placing local traditions at the centre of its activities, the company is seeking to ensure that every community can see its own cultural identity reflected in a collective Vietnamese Tet narrative.

The campaign unfolded across northern, central, and southern Vietnam through immersive, locally tailored experiences. Each destination featured interactive spaces that recreated region-specific Lunar New Year customs, from traditional crafts and folk performances to communal rituals and storytelling sessions. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, SABECO curated each event to resonate with local heritage, fostering both pride in tradition and cross-regional appreciation.

In parallel, SABECO partnered with the VFF to distribute 6,700 “Gift of Belonging” Tet packages to frontline workers and underprivileged households across 17 localities. At a time when many families still face economic difficulties, these gifts carried both practical support and symbolic recognition, care, and solidarity.

SABECO’s leadership emphasised that the true impact of the campaign went beyond mere numbers.

According to Lester Tan, general director of SABECO, the success of “Taste of Belonging” lies in its emotional resonance rather than its scale.

“For 150 years, the company has been celebrating Tet together with Vietnam in all locations, and we commit to always contributing back to society to make sure that everybody can move forward together as one nation,” he said.

His remarks underline the company's long-term vision: a business that grows alongside the country while actively supporting social cohesion and cultural continuity.

The final phase of the campaign took place on February 8 in Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Lao Cao and Tuyen Quang, provinces representing distinct cultural regions of Vietnam. These last stops will close a meaningful journey that has connected communities across geographical and cultural divides.

Beyond physical events, SABECO has extended the initiative through the #ChungViTetViet social engagement platform, running until February 25. The campaign invites people nationwide to share personal Lunar New Year stories and images, collectively creating a living “Vietnamese Tet mosaic” that celebrates regional differences within a shared spirit of joy and unity.

The “Taste of Belonging” campaign illustrates how leading enterprises can play a constructive role in cultural preservation and social development. By blending community engagement, tradition, and digital participation, SABECO has set a strong example of purpose-driven corporate citizenship.

More than creating memorable Tet experiences, the initiative reinforces the company's long-term mission: connecting communities, honouring cultural heritage, and contributing to a more cohesive and prosperous Vietnam.

With a 150-year brewing legacy, SABECO stands as one of Vietnam’s leading companies. Rooted in heritage while embracing innovation, the company continues to evolve as a progressive, future-ready business shaping a new era for Vietnam’s beverage industry.

Operating 25 breweries and 11 trading subsidiaries nationwide, SABECO boasts an extensive distribution network and a strong brand portfolio led by its iconic Bia Saigon range (Lager, Chill, Special, Gold, Export, and Export Premium), alongside 333 (including 333 Pilsner) and Bia Lac Viet.