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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Switzerland approves joint declaration with Vietnam

June 13, 2026 | 02:06
(0) user say
On June 12, the Swiss Federal Council approved the adoption of a joint declaration setting out the foundations of a comprehensive partnership between Switzerland and Vietnam, with a view to strengthening bilateral relations.
Switzerland approves joint declaration with Vietnam

The prospect of such a partnership had been the focus of high-level discussions on the margins of the World Economic Forum of 2025. Vietnam is one of Switzerland's priority partners in Southeast Asia, in accordance with the Southeast Asia Strategy 2023–2026.

With bilateral trade growing steadily and Vietnam's international role gathering momentum, this comprehensive partnership aims to consolidate political dialogue and deepen economic relations in a sustainable and structured manner.

The partnership provides for regular political consultations and high-level exchanges to reinforce the continuity of dialogue and bilateral coordination. It also helps to bolster the framework conditions for economic relations, in particular by supporting efforts to conclude a free trade agreement between European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and Vietnam and to modernise the investment protection agreement.

Moreover, the partnership encourages closer cooperation in education, science, research, innovation and technology. It fosters the development of economic partnerships in the sectors of sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, the digital transition, sustainable finance and intellectual property. Furthermore, it provides for enhanced exchanges between the two countries' civil societies, in accordance with their wishes.

Finally, the comprehensive partnership strengthens multilateral and regional cooperation, particularly within the UN, ASEAN and the International Organisation of La Francophonie. It reflects the commitment of Switzerland and Vietnam to encouraging a rules-based international order, strengthening multilateralism and working together to tackle global challenges, particularly regarding regional security and green development.

Vietnam and Switzerland conclude SwissTrade Vietnam and Switzerland conclude SwissTrade

Vietnam and Switzerland have wrapped up the SwissTrade programme, underscoring its role in strengthening trade policy reform and export competitiveness.
Vietnam-Switzerland ties gain momentum Vietnam-Switzerland ties gain momentum

On March 16, Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong received a delegation from the Swiss government’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, led by Helene Budliger Artieda, State Secretary for Economic Affairs of Switzerland.
Vietnam and Switzerland boost sci-tech cooperation Vietnam and Switzerland boost sci-tech cooperation

Vietnam and Switzerland are looking to strengthen sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation cooperation, while encouraging negotiations for a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
switzerland Vietnam EFTA Comprehensive Partnership

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