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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VEAM ordered to pay VND18.44 billion due to incorrect tax declaration

June 11, 2026 | 14:00
(0) user say
Vietnam Engine and Agricultural Machinery Corporation JSC will have to repay an additional VND18.44 billion ($737,600) due to incorrect corporate tax declarations since 2010.
VEAM ordered to pay VND18.44 billion due to incorrect tax declaration
VEAM must repay VND18.44 billion due to incorrect tax declaration

VEAM must implement corrective measures due to incorrect declarations, resulting in a shortfall in corporate income tax payable for 2010 as stipulated by the Law on Tax Administration and related documents.

However, because the statute of limitations for administrative penalties for tax violations expired, the authorities did not apply administrative penalties but only required the implementation of corrective measures as prescribed.

Specifically, VEAM is required to pay an additional $635,600 in outstanding corporate income tax to the state budget. At the same time, the company must pay an additional $102,000 in late payment penalties. The total amount to be paid according to the decision is over $737,600.

VEAM must complete the repayment within 10 days after receiving the decision. Failure to comply within the deadline may result in enforcement action as prescribed by law. In addition, VEAM still has the right to appeal or appeal against this decision.

It is currently a state-owned enterprise, with the Ministry of Industry and Trade acting as the representative owner, holding approximately 88.47 per cent of the charter capital.

The company operates in the mechanical engineering and vehicle manufacturing sectors, but the majority of its profits over the years have come from investments in leading vehicle and motorcycle joint ventures in Vietnam.

In 2025, the company recorded revenue of nearly $180 million, a 9 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Profits from joint ventures and associated companies reached $265 million, a slight decrease of 2 per cent. On the stock market, VEAM shares are currently trading around $1.38 per share, corresponding to a market capitalisation of over $1.84 billion.

GELEX fined to more than $53,000 for erroneous tax declaration GELEX fined to more than $53,000 for erroneous tax declaration

The Hanoi Department of Taxation has just issued a fine of more than VND181 million ($8,000) to Vietnam Electrical Equipment JSC (GELEX) for erroneous tax declaration, along with over VND1.03 billion ($45,400) in tax arrears and late payment fees.
Vietnam integrates enterprise tax declaration into National Public Service Portal Vietnam integrates enterprise tax declaration into National Public Service Portal

The General Department of Taxation on April 29 completed the upgrade of the electronic taxation application to integrate enterprise and individual tax declaration into the National Public Service Portal with the aim for further facilitating tax performance.
Obstacles get in the way of e-tax payments Obstacles get in the way of e-tax payments

The launch of e-tax was expected to facilitate tax declaration and tax payment, but some firms are still finding it difficult to fulfil their financial duties via the online portal.
Household businesses prepare for e-filing as lump-sum tax ends Household businesses prepare for e-filing as lump-sum tax ends

The Tax Department is stepping up efforts to help household businesses adopt electronic tax filing ahead of the abolition of the lump-sum tax regime.

By Nguyen Kim

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TagTag:
veam tax declaration Tax corporate tax state-owned company

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