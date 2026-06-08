Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Masan Group launches $750 million unsecured syndicated loan

June 08, 2026 | 14:14
(0) user say
Masan Group has launched a $750 million syndicated loan facility, the largest international corporate borrowing of its tenor for a Vietnamese privately owned enterprise.
Masan Group launches $750 million unsecured syndicated loan

The announcement was made on June 8. The senior unsecured facility is also the most competitively priced for a privately owned enterprise (POE) of this tenor, marking a major milestone for Masan and Vietnam's broader capital market.

"When 15 international banks lend to Masan unsecured at 1.8 per cent – down from 3.5 per cent secured three years ago – they are pricing the durability of our future cash flows," said Danny Le, CEO of Masan Group. "Those cash flows compound across our Consumer Operating System: WinCommerce as the retail engine, and our brand engine – Masan Consumer and Masan MEATLife – converting that reach into a growing share of the daily wallet. Rising tungsten value and criticality add further optionality. Our credit has been re-rated – and our equity value will follow."

With this transaction, Masan has achieved the tightest pricing across its syndicated financing, reducing the margin by 170 basis points from 3.5 per cent in 2023 to 1.8 per cent in 2026. The transaction also represents Masan's inaugural six-year tenor syndicated loan, extending its US dollar debt maturity profile from three to four years in 2023 – an unprecedented achievement for any Vietnamese privately owned enterprise.

This marks Masan's transition from secured to senior unsecured funding, reinforcing lender confidence in its business performance, cash flow visibility, and balance sheet discipline. Commitment from 15 international banks was secured ahead of formal syndication, with the book 1.7 times oversubscribed. The $750 million facility is the largest syndicated loan raised by a Vietnamese privately owned enterprise, surpassing Masan's previous record of $650 million in 2023.

Masan Group launches $750 million unsecured syndicated loan

The facility allocates approximately $490 million for refinancing existing obligations and $260 million as reserved capacity for strategic flexibility. The refinancing extends Masan's US dollar debt maturity profile from the previous three- to four-year period, reducing near-term refinancing pressure and reinforcing the group's access to long-term international capital. It is expected to generate approximately $4.4 million in annual interest savings compared with existing facility pricing.

In volatile markets, liquidity provides strategic flexibility. The reserved capacity allows Masan to preserve optionality while remaining committed to its medium-term deleveraging objective. This is supported by clear progress in its net debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) ratio, which improved from a peak of 3.9 times at end-2023 to 2.84 times as of the first quarter of 2026, as well as EBITDA momentum across the consumer-retail platform, internal cash generation from Masan High-Tech Materials, and potential proceeds from anticipated share sell-downs.

Masan delivers record Q1 profit Masan delivers record Q1 profit

Masan Group Corporation on May 4 released its unaudited management accounts for the first quarter of 2026, registering strong growth.
WinMart+ chain accelerates expansion into rural areas WinMart+ chain accelerates expansion into rural areas

The WinMart/WinMart+ retail chain recorded 2025 revenues exceeding forecasts while accelerating its network expansion into rural areas.
MSR shares woo investors ahead of HSX listing MSR shares woo investors ahead of HSX listing

Masan Group Corporation on May 13 announced the successful sale of nearly 22 million shares in its subsidiary Masan High-Tech Materials.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
masan group $750 million syndicated loan Vietnamese privately owned enterprise largest international corporate borrowing

Related Contents

MSR shares woo investors ahead of HSX listing

MSR shares woo investors ahead of HSX listing

Global surge in critical minerals stockpiling: a strategic edge for Vietnam

Global surge in critical minerals stockpiling: a strategic edge for Vietnam

WinMart+ chain accelerates expansion into rural areas

WinMart+ chain accelerates expansion into rural areas

MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index

MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

Masan Consumer named by Fortune in 100 Best Companies to Work For in Southeast Asia

Masan Consumer named by Fortune in 100 Best Companies to Work For in Southeast Asia

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Masan Group launches $750 million unsecured syndicated loan

Masan Group launches $750 million unsecured syndicated loan

Trransfer Technologies and LINE GO partner to expand enterprise ground transportation in Taiwan

Trransfer Technologies and LINE GO partner to expand enterprise ground transportation in Taiwan

Green SM Limo launches fully electric taxi service in New Delhi, entering India market

Green SM Limo launches fully electric taxi service in New Delhi, entering India market

XTransfer and Societe Generale sign MoU to streamline cross-border trade payments

XTransfer and Societe Generale sign MoU to streamline cross-border trade payments

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020