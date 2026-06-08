Masan Group launches $750 million unsecured syndicated loan

The announcement was made on June 8. The senior unsecured facility is also the most competitively priced for a privately owned enterprise (POE) of this tenor, marking a major milestone for Masan and Vietnam's broader capital market.

"When 15 international banks lend to Masan unsecured at 1.8 per cent – down from 3.5 per cent secured three years ago – they are pricing the durability of our future cash flows," said Danny Le, CEO of Masan Group. "Those cash flows compound across our Consumer Operating System: WinCommerce as the retail engine, and our brand engine – Masan Consumer and Masan MEATLife – converting that reach into a growing share of the daily wallet. Rising tungsten value and criticality add further optionality. Our credit has been re-rated – and our equity value will follow."

With this transaction, Masan has achieved the tightest pricing across its syndicated financing, reducing the margin by 170 basis points from 3.5 per cent in 2023 to 1.8 per cent in 2026. The transaction also represents Masan's inaugural six-year tenor syndicated loan, extending its US dollar debt maturity profile from three to four years in 2023 – an unprecedented achievement for any Vietnamese privately owned enterprise.

This marks Masan's transition from secured to senior unsecured funding, reinforcing lender confidence in its business performance, cash flow visibility, and balance sheet discipline. Commitment from 15 international banks was secured ahead of formal syndication, with the book 1.7 times oversubscribed. The $750 million facility is the largest syndicated loan raised by a Vietnamese privately owned enterprise, surpassing Masan's previous record of $650 million in 2023.

The facility allocates approximately $490 million for refinancing existing obligations and $260 million as reserved capacity for strategic flexibility. The refinancing extends Masan's US dollar debt maturity profile from the previous three- to four-year period, reducing near-term refinancing pressure and reinforcing the group's access to long-term international capital. It is expected to generate approximately $4.4 million in annual interest savings compared with existing facility pricing.

In volatile markets, liquidity provides strategic flexibility. The reserved capacity allows Masan to preserve optionality while remaining committed to its medium-term deleveraging objective. This is supported by clear progress in its net debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) ratio, which improved from a peak of 3.9 times at end-2023 to 2.84 times as of the first quarter of 2026, as well as EBITDA momentum across the consumer-retail platform, internal cash generation from Masan High-Tech Materials, and potential proceeds from anticipated share sell-downs.

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