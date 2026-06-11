Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BAF Vietnam faces penalty for breaching competition law

June 11, 2026 | 13:50
(0) user say
BAF Vietnam and Thanh Xuan Clean Agriculture Development have been fined a combined nearly VND900 million ($35,300) for failing to notify authorities of an economic concentration transaction.
BAF Vietnam faces penalty for breaching competition law

The National Competition Commission under the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No.122/QD-CT in May on a competition case involving violations of regulations on economic concentration related to a share acquisition.

According to the regulator’s findings, BAF Vietnam Agriculture JSC and Thanh Xuan Clean Agriculture Development JSC failed to fulfill mandatory notification procedures under the Competition Law in relation to BAF Vietnam’s acquisition of 99.99 per cent of the shares/charter capital of Thanh Xuan.

For the violation, the National Competition Commission imposed a fine of more than VND820.2 million ($32,200) on BAF Vietnam and more than VND78.5 million ($3,100) on Thanh Xuan Clean Agriculture Development JSC, bringing the total penalty for the two companies to nearly VND900 million ($35,300).

The commission said both companies have complied with and completed the enforcement of the decision in accordance with regulations.

BAF Vietnam is known as part of the Tan Long Group ecosystem led by businessman Truong Sy Ba. Tan Long is currently one of Vietnam’s major agricultural trading groups, with key products including grains, rice and cashew nuts, and expanded into pig farming in 2017.

BAF Vietnam recently proposed investing in a 220-hectare multi-storey pig farming complex in Hanoi using a closed-loop, high-tech model aimed at reducing costs and environmental impacts.

Under the proposal, the project would operate as a fully integrated system with modern production lines covering breeding to commercial pork production. Compared with traditional farming methods, the model is expected to save land space while reducing feed and labour costs.

BAF Vietnam also submitted a proposal in July last year to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment seeking opinions on the deployment of multi-storey pig farming models.

Agricultural sector sees mixed results Agricultural sector sees mixed results

Due to the ongoing economic effects caused by rising raw material prices and decreasing demand, the business results of many large agricultural and livestock producers for the first six months of 2023 have been mixed.
BaF enters industrial catering market BaF enters industrial catering market

Industrial catering marks the third and final element for BaF to complete its Feed-Farm-Food (3F) chain.
BAF launch $454m high-tech pig farm with China’s Muyuan in Tay Ninh BAF launch $454m high-tech pig farm with China’s Muyuan in Tay Ninh

A $454 million high-tech pig farming joint venture in Tay Ninh province aims to combine large-scale livestock production with advanced animal feed manufacturing, setting a new benchmark for efficiency and sustainability in the sector.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
BAF Vietnam livestock industry M&A

Related Contents

MAE proposes amendments to 10 laws to cut red tape

MAE proposes amendments to 10 laws to cut red tape

Japfa Vietnam hosts annual customer conference

Japfa Vietnam hosts annual customer conference

Japfa maintains position in top 10 animal feed firms

Japfa maintains position in top 10 animal feed firms

C.P. Vietnam's three decades of growth and its journey to global dining tables

C.P. Vietnam's three decades of growth and its journey to global dining tables

Royal De Heus takes over CJ Feed & Care

Royal De Heus takes over CJ Feed & Care

BAF launch $454m high-tech pig farm with China’s Muyuan in Tay Ninh

BAF launch $454m high-tech pig farm with China’s Muyuan in Tay Ninh

Vietnam recorded more than $700 million in M&A in May

Vietnam recorded more than $700 million in M&A in May

Real estate deals shift from volume to quality

Real estate deals shift from volume to quality

Ho Chi Minh City attracts over $3.8bn foreign investment in five months

Ho Chi Minh City attracts over $3.8bn foreign investment in five months

Private capital market shifts from growth-at-all-costs to patient capital

Private capital market shifts from growth-at-all-costs to patient capital

Nissha completes share acquisition of USM Healthcare

Nissha completes share acquisition of USM Healthcare

Kredivo Group takes over digital banking platform Timo

Kredivo Group takes over digital banking platform Timo

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

C.P launches AI initiatives to accelerate smart and sustainable agri-food transformation in Vietnam

C.P launches AI initiatives to accelerate smart and sustainable agri-food transformation in Vietnam

VEAM ordered to pay VND18.44 billion due to incorrect tax declaration

VEAM ordered to pay VND18.44 billion due to incorrect tax declaration

VinFast posts $920 million revenue in Q1

VinFast posts $920 million revenue in Q1

Data and technology redefine Vietnam’s e-commerce race

Data and technology redefine Vietnam’s e-commerce race

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Taiyo Yuden achieves 220 μF in compact multilayer ceramic capacitors for automotive use

Taiyo Yuden achieves 220 μF in compact multilayer ceramic capacitors for automotive use

C.P launches AI initiatives to accelerate smart and sustainable agri-food transformation in Vietnam

C.P launches AI initiatives to accelerate smart and sustainable agri-food transformation in Vietnam

Vietnam targets up to 17 GW of offshore wind capacity

Vietnam targets up to 17 GW of offshore wind capacity

Spinnaker Support doubles APAC headcount and appoints Vivek Pruthi as Managing Director

Spinnaker Support doubles APAC headcount and appoints Vivek Pruthi as Managing Director

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020