The US ready to cement partnership with Vietnam and ASEAN

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau at the 2026 ASEAN Future Forum. Photo: Duc Thanh

Landau made the remarks at the 2026 ASEAN Future Forum on June 10.

"The US and Vietnam are Comprehensive Strategic Partners, a designation that reflects the depth, breadth, and ambition of our relationship," he said. "Our bilateral partnership is making remarkable progress across all priority areas – diplomatic, defence, security, law enforcement, economic engagement, and people-to-people ties."

"The US supports a strong, independent, and prosperous Vietnam," Landau said. "That's not merely rhetoric. It's the driving principle behind our partnership and underpins our policies and programmes. The US-Vietnam partnership benefits both our peoples and reinforces the security and stability of this region, which is vital to global prosperity."

"The US also supports Vietnam's vision for ASEAN's role in the region and is committed to working with Vietnam on a bilateral basis in support of our shared regional priorities," he added.

According to the deputy secretary, US economic interests in Southeast Asia are immense. More than 6,000 US companies operate across the ASEAN region, with US trade and investment supporting 625,000 jobs in the United States.

The US has negotiated multiple reciprocal trade agreements with ASEAN countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, and Cambodia, and is working with scores of trading partners to lay the foundation for a better trading order based on reciprocity, fairness, and balanced trade.

On critical minerals, Washington is laying the groundwork for practical cooperation, sharing expertise, identifying gaps, and exploring investments to make supply chains more diverse and resilient.

The current energy crisis has underscored the need for countries to diversify energy resources. The US wants to help ASEAN members navigate the situation while supporting long-term energy security and resilience.

Energy security is fundamental to economic growth, Landau noted, and the US stands ready to be a key partner across liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), liquefied natural gas, nuclear power, and regional grid connectivity. In fact, the US has already sent crude oil and LPG shipments to the Philippines to help mitigate supply shortages.

On digital technology, AI is a transformative tool with the potential to drive economic growth, improve public services, expand educational access, and strengthen healthcare systems across ASEAN. The US wants to identify opportunities to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN on AI development in a spirit of openness and collaboration, approaching the technology with optimism and prioritising policies that foster AI development rather than stifling it.

Landau also expressed support for an ambitious, high-standard ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement based on international best practices, which could enhance the economic futures of both US and ASEAN firms.

ASEAN countries exposed by Middle East oil dependence ASEAN countries are vulnerable to supply chain disruptions due to their heavy dependence on crude oil imports from the Middle East.

Vietnam, US business council discuss energy, high-tech cooperation Vietnam and the US are advancing economic cooperation across key sectors including energy, high technology, logistics, trade, healthcare, and consumer goods.