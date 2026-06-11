Bac Ninh plans 5,000-hectare free trade zone

Bac Ninh has plans for a 5,000-ha free trade zone near Gia Binh International Airport

The proposal forms part of adjustments to the province's development strategy to 2030, with a vision to 2050, recently approved by Bac Ninh People's Council.

The northern province is aiming to become a centrally governed city before 2030 and position itself as a major economic growth hub driven by industry, services, innovation, digital transformation and the knowledge economy.

Bac Ninh targets average annual regional GDP growth of 11-13 per cent during 2026-2030 and per-capita regional GDP of $9,200-10,000 by 2030.

The province also plans major investments in transport infrastructure, including Gia Binh International Airport, Ring Roads 4 and 5, airport links to Hanoi, Lao Cai-Hanoi-Haiphong railway, Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway and urban rail networks.

Under the plan, Bac Ninh will expand its industrial base to 66 industrial parks covering nearly 19,800 ha by 2030, with a further 23 parks under consideration after that date.

The proposed free trade zone near Gia Binh airport would integrate manufacturing, logistics and digital industries, positioning it as a gateway to global markets.

The province is also considering a 10,000-hectare specialised economic zone focused on high-tech industries and services.

As a result, in the first five months of 2026, Bac Ninh attracted over $7.18 billion in investment capital; including 98 newly licensed domestic investment projects with registered capital exceeding $5.5 billion; 38 adjusted domestic projects worth over $247.2 million; 142 newly licensed foreign-invested projects with registered capital exceeding $466 million; and 114 adjusted foreign-invested projects with a total additional capital increase of over $992 million.

In terms of FDI attraction alone, Bac Ninh ranks fifth nationwide, following Thai Nguyen, Ho Chi Minh City, Nghe An, and Tay Ninh.

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