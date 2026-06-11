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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bac Ninh plans 5,000-hectare free trade zone

June 11, 2026 | 13:42
(0) user say
The northern province of Bac Ninh plans to develop a 5,000-hectare free trade zone linked with the planned Gia Binh International Airport under its revised provincial development plan.
Bac Ninh plans 5,000-hectare free trade zone
Bac Ninh has plans for a 5,000-ha free trade zone near Gia Binh International Airport

The proposal forms part of adjustments to the province's development strategy to 2030, with a vision to 2050, recently approved by Bac Ninh People's Council.

The northern province is aiming to become a centrally governed city before 2030 and position itself as a major economic growth hub driven by industry, services, innovation, digital transformation and the knowledge economy.

Bac Ninh targets average annual regional GDP growth of 11-13 per cent during 2026-2030 and per-capita regional GDP of $9,200-10,000 by 2030.

The province also plans major investments in transport infrastructure, including Gia Binh International Airport, Ring Roads 4 and 5, airport links to Hanoi, Lao Cai-Hanoi-Haiphong railway, Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway and urban rail networks.

Under the plan, Bac Ninh will expand its industrial base to 66 industrial parks covering nearly 19,800 ha by 2030, with a further 23 parks under consideration after that date.

The proposed free trade zone near Gia Binh airport would integrate manufacturing, logistics and digital industries, positioning it as a gateway to global markets.

The province is also considering a 10,000-hectare specialised economic zone focused on high-tech industries and services.

As a result, in the first five months of 2026, Bac Ninh attracted over $7.18 billion in investment capital; including 98 newly licensed domestic investment projects with registered capital exceeding $5.5 billion; 38 adjusted domestic projects worth over $247.2 million; 142 newly licensed foreign-invested projects with registered capital exceeding $466 million; and 114 adjusted foreign-invested projects with a total additional capital increase of over $992 million.

In terms of FDI attraction alone, Bac Ninh ranks fifth nationwide, following Thai Nguyen, Ho Chi Minh City, Nghe An, and Tay Ninh.

Positive signals from Vietnam’s first free trade zone in Danang Positive signals from Vietnam’s first free trade zone in Danang

A decision by the government to launch the first free trade zone (FTZ) in Danang signals a strategic push towards deeper regional connectivity and global trade integration.
Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park taps new free trade zone to attract high-quality investment Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park taps new free trade zone to attract high-quality investment

The introduction of a new-generation free trade zone (FTZ) in Haiphong is set to unlock a wave of high-value investment, enhance export capacity, and accelerate industrial development in the northern port city and its surrounding regions.
Haiphong’s FTZ strengthens Nam Dinh Vu’s strategic role Haiphong’s FTZ strengthens Nam Dinh Vu’s strategic role

The establishment of Haiphong’s Free Trade Zone (FTZ) is set to create a new growth engine for the northern region, with Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park among the biggest beneficiaries thanks to its prime location and integrated logistics advantages.
Haiphong FTZ: expectations from a pilot model to an economic driving force Haiphong FTZ: expectations from a pilot model to an economic driving force

The implementation of a free trade zone (FTZ) is expected to create a breakthrough in operational mechanisms, enhance competitiveness, and open up new development opportunities for Haiphong. VIR's Son Dzung spoke with Koen Soenens, Sales, Marketing & Customer Services director at DEEP C IZ, about the significance of the FTZ model to Haiphong's development.
CEO Group breaks ground on first industrial park in Haiphong Free Trade Zone CEO Group breaks ground on first industrial park in Haiphong Free Trade Zone

Amid Vietnam’s strong shift from attracting investment by quantity to selecting and guiding capital flows based on quality, on January 15, CEO Group officially broke ground on Tien Lang Airport Industrial Park – Zone B (CEOZone Haiphong) project in Chan Hung commune, Haiphong city.
Haiphong gains new growth impetus from strategic planning and integrated infrastructure Haiphong gains new growth impetus from strategic planning and integrated infrastructure

Backed by a pilot Free Trade Zone and synchronised multi-modal infrastructure, Haiphong is positioning itself as a regional logistics and industrial hub within global supply chains.

By Nguyen Kim

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TagTag:
Bac Ninh Free Trade Zone FDI Gia Binh International Airport airport

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