Vietnam's agro-forestry-aquatic exports soar in first five months

Vietnam's ago-forestry-aquatic exports soar in first five months

The country's agro-forestry-aquatic product imports were estimated at $22.28 billion, up 12.6 per cent, resulting in a trade surplus of $8.41 billion for the sector.

Among major product groups, agricultural product exports reached $16.38 billion, forestry products with $7.65 billion, and aquatic products with $4.65 per cent, signifying increases of 6.1 per cent, 4.5 per cent and 10.6 per cent, respectively.

Exports to key markets continued to expand. China remained Vietnam’s largest export market, accounting for 20.5 per cent of total turnover and recording growth of 28.4 per cent. The United States ranked second with an 18.5 per cent market share, although export value declined by 3.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, exports to the European Union accounted for 11.8 per cent of total turnover and increased by 4.2 per cent, while shipments to Japan, which represented 6.8 per cent of exports, rose 3.5 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment stated that ago-forestry-aquatic production saw positive results during the period, ensuring supply-demand balance and meeting domestic consumption and export requirements.

Favourable production conditions and promising market prospects in several sectors are expected to support the industry's growth targets for 2026.

In crop production, the area under winter-spring rice cultivation reached 2.98 million hectares, up 0.3 per cent on-year, with output estimated at 13.96 million tonnes. Summer-autumn rice cultivation covered 1.29 million ha, an increase of 3 per cent.

In the livestock sector, pig and poultry herds both expanded by 3.7 per cent, reflecting stable recovery and development. However, buffalo and cattle herds declined by 2.9 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.

Forestry continued to grow, with newly planted concentrated forests covering 101,400 ha, up 1.9 per cent, while timber output was estimated at 8.7 million cu.m, a rise of 3.8 per cent.

Aquatic production was estimated at 3.9 million tonnes in the first five months, up 3.1 per cent on-year. Of the total, aquaculture output reached 2.3 million tonnes, increasing 5 per cent and remaining the sector’s main growth driver, while catch output edged up 0.5 per cent to 1.6 million tonnes.

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