Singapore Red Cross sends over $38,000 to support flood relief efforts in Vietnam

SRC is responding to the recent natural disasters across Vietnam and the Philippines, and is working closely with partners to ensure our humanitarian assistance directly addresses the most urgent and evolving needs on the ground.

“The situation in both Vietnam and the Philippines following the recent disasters is dire. Despite the challenging situation, the affected communities have persevered through adversities, and our sister national societies have swiftly responded to the needs of these communities, especially the more vulnerable. As our hearts go out to those impacted by the disasters, we hope that the people of Singapore will join us in solidarity and support our ongoing response in both countries. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and stand ready to work alongside our partners for the recovery of the affected communities,” said Benjamin William, secretary general and CEO of SRC.

The immediate relief efforts include the provision of shelter, clean drinking water, first aid, and psychosocial support, and necessities like food rations, blankets, and tarpaulins for those affected in Vietnam.

Typhoon Ragasa, formed on September 22, triggered widespread heavy rainfall. Typhoon Bualoi made landfall between Ha Tinh and northern Quang Tri late on September 28, bringing extreme rainfall across northern Vietnam and as far south as Hue. Before Vietnam could recover, Typhoon Matmo formed on October 3, causing severe flooding in northern mountainous areas and Hanoi.

The three consecutive storms severely impacted northern and central Vietnam, causing devastating losses to lives, property, and livelihoods. The aftermath left heavy rainfall, flooding, and landslides across the northern provinces, destroying homes and crops, and submerging hundreds of thousands of homes in its wake.

Vingroup pledges $19 million for Typhoon Bualoi relief Vingroup has pledged VND500 billion ($18.96 million) to aid communities devastated by Typhoon Bualoi, marking a swift corporate response to the disaster. The support aims to help residents quickly recover and stabilise their lives.

Insurance sector initiates rapid response after Typhoon Bualoi devastation Insurance firms are urgently assessing damage and disbursing payouts after Typhoon Bualoi left a trail of destruction, triggering thousands of claims for life, health, motor, and property insurance.